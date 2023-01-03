ATS goes international by augmenting its offerings with those of the leading creative app firm in Jerusalem. American Technology Services (ATS), a leading provider of technology solutions for businesses of all sizes, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 200Apps, a creative design and development firm specializing in developing web and mobile app solutions. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for ATS as it expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a comprehensive technology partner for businesses.

