Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Salesfire Appoints Chairman Following £3.05m Investment
SaaS company Salesfire has announced the appointment of David Pinches as Non Executive Chairman, to provide strategic guidance and support following a £3.05 million investment in October. Following a successful career as a senior executive at technology companies such as Sage PLC, IRIS Software, FinancialForce & Causeway Technologies, David...
salestechstar.com
Kajeet Names Ben Weintraub Chief Executive Officer
Weintraub succeeds Daniel Neal, who moves into Executive Chairman role. Kajeet, a world-class provider of managed IoT connectivity solutions and private wireless networks, appointed Ben Weintraub as the company’s new CEO effective January 1, 2023. Weintraub previously served as president and COO, during which time he helped lead the company’s significant growth and developed a streamlined approach to business. Weintraub succeeds Daniel Neal, who together founded Kajeet in 2003. Neal will now serve as executive chair of the board for Kajeet. This announcement aligns with Kajeet’s 20th year in business.
salestechstar.com
RightData Selects Richard Park as Chief Revenue Officer
Data and analytics industry veteran joins high-growth data software startup. RightData, the data software solutions company known for modern data integration, trusted data quality and data observability, has hired a new Chief Revenue Office to its executive team. This hire fulfills RightData’s go-to-market implementation strategy and sets a course for revenue growth in the fast-paced data infrastructure and management market, growing at over 10% per year. In addition, RightData’s CRO will be pivotal to capitalizing on the Series A investment from Level Equity.
salestechstar.com
American Technology Services Acquires 200Apps
ATS goes international by augmenting its offerings with those of the leading creative app firm in Jerusalem. American Technology Services (ATS), a leading provider of technology solutions for businesses of all sizes, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 200Apps, a creative design and development firm specializing in developing web and mobile app solutions. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for ATS as it expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a comprehensive technology partner for businesses.
salestechstar.com
Neo4j Hires Twilio Veteran Alyson Welch as its First Chief Revenue Officer
Enterprise SaaS Veteran To Help Grow Neo4j at a Time When Graph Adoption is Exploding in the Enterprise. Neo4j, the world’s leading graph data platform, announced today that Alyson Welch has joined the company’s executive leadership team as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Welch will lead Neo4j’s global field and partner operations, services, and customer success organizations, reporting directly to CEO and Co-Founder Emil Eifrem.
salestechstar.com
Matthew McGrath Joins Remark Holdings, Inc. as Director of Sales and Business Development
Will lead the sales, deployment, and installation of Remark’s Smart Safety Platform (SSP) and Smart Sentry Products in the Southwest Region including the Las Vegas and Clark County Markets. Remark Holdings, Inc. , a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced...
salestechstar.com
Freight Technologies, Inc. projects for 2023 Revenue to grow over 40% vs. 2022
Freight Technologies, Inc., a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process and providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the USMCA region, announces guidance for revenue for 2023. The company projects 2023 revenue to be between $36 to $42 million, compared to preliminary...
salestechstar.com
DXC Technology Adds Anthony Gonzalez and Karl Racine to Board of Directors
DXC Technology announced the appointment of Anthony Gonzalez and Karl Racine to the company’s Board effective immediately. Mr. Gonzalez will serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board and Mr. Racine will serve on the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. “On behalf of all of our directors, we...
salestechstar.com
Zip Recognized as a 2022 ProcureTech100 Company for Its Modern Intake-to-Procure Solution
ProcureTech Selected Zip for Its Seamless, Consumer-grade User Experience That Eases Procurement Challenges for the Enterprise. Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, announced it has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2022 ProcureTech100 distinction, the definitive list of the top 100 pioneering digital procurement solutions around the globe. The ProcureTech100 is a collaboration between ProcureTech – a dynamic platform for procurement and technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and the digital procurement ecosystem – and Kearney, a leading global management consultancy.
salestechstar.com
Tangoe Names New Chief Product Officer
Chris Ortbals to lead Tangoe product strategy and execution. Tangoe, the industry leader in technology expense management, managed mobility services, and cloud service expense management, announced that Chris Ortbals has joined its executive team as Chief Product Officer (CPO). As an experienced leader in software and services, Ortbals will be responsible for the strategy and execution of the next generation of Tangoe products.
salestechstar.com
Contact Center Compliance Names Isaac Shloss New Chief Product Officer
Contact Center Compliance announced that it has hired Isaac Shloss to be its new Chief Product Officer. This is a new position within Contact Center Compliance and Shloss’s hire represents a commitment to innovative product development of call deliverability and marketing compliance solutions. “Isaac comes to us with an...
salestechstar.com
Avalara Appoints Kimberly Deobald as Chief Revenue Officer and Announces New Executive Team Members
Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of global sales and go-to-market leader Kimberly Deobald as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Her responsibilities include shaping and aligning the company’s marketing, revenue operations, and sales performance and strategy.
salestechstar.com
WalkMe Announces Leadership and Board Changes
WalkMe co-founder Rafael Sweary to step down as President; Board Member Michele Bettencourt appointed as Board Chairperson. WalkMe Ltd., a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, announced co-founder, Rafael Sweary, is stepping down as President effective January 5, 2023. Sweary will continue to hold a Board position and work closely with the company. In addition, the company announced current Board member, Michele Bettencourt, has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2022.
salestechstar.com
UKG Celebrates 2022 Technology and Service Partners of the Year
UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced the recipients of its annual Technology and Service Partners of the Year Awards. With more than 315 technology and service partners in the UKG Partner Network, award winners are recognized for creating truly exceptional experiences for mutual customers throughout the year.
salestechstar.com
Nintex Appoints Jen Bailin As Its New Chief Commercial Officer
Company appoints industry exec to lead Sales and Marketing for the Nintex Process Platform. Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, announced the appointment of Jen Bailin as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). She joins Nintex having spent more than two decades leading high performance sales and marketing teams at SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and AWS.
salestechstar.com
High Alpha Sharpens Focus On Building the Best Place in the World for Founders to Start SAAS Companies; Taps Mike Langellier to Lead New Ventures
Mike Langellier, former TechPoint CEO and one of Indiana’s most well-known tech leaders, has joined High Alpha as an operating partner where he will help the venture studio discover, refine and launch new tech companies. Founded by technology entrepreneurs Scott Dorsey, Eric Tobias, Mike Fitzgerald and Kristian Andersen in...
salestechstar.com
PTC Completes Acquisition of ServiceMax
Acquisition expands service capabilities of PTC’s closed-loop PLM portfolio. PTC today announced that it has completed its acquisition of ServiceMax from an entity majority owned by Silver Lake. The acquisition adds important field service management (FSM) capabilities to PTC’s closed-loop product lifecycle management (PLM) and digital thread offerings. ServiceMax provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-native FSM capabilities for servicing complex long-lifecycle products, including managing information about serviced products, creating and managing work orders, and scheduling and dispatching technicians. Product manufacturers increasingly view their product-related service offerings as an important business strategy for maintaining product performance, increasing customer satisfaction, driving revenue growth, and expanding profitability.
salestechstar.com
RIS LeaderBoard Results Confirm Upshop Syncs Leading Tech with Professional Service to Deliver Customer-First Experience
Upshop’s focus on implementation, adoption and customer success is recognized as industry-leading. Upshop has scored four #1 rankings on the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard, reflecting a 30+ year commitment to a customer-first approach. These phenomenal results highlight how technology is just one part of the Upshop experience: the company aims to provide partners the enablement, education and valuable service expertise necessary to achieve adoption, ROI and a unified in-store operations experience.
salestechstar.com
Knoema Announces Erik Mitchell of Seek Data as New CEO
Knoema, the premier data platform which makes the world’s data discoverable and actionable, along with its subsidiary Seek Data, the leading Retail and CPG cloud data & analytics consultancy are pleased to announce Erik Mitchell as CEO, effective January 1st, 2023. Seek Data was acquired by Knoema in July...
salestechstar.com
Teresa Carlson Joins Flexport as President and Chief Commercial Officer
Trailblazing Former Microsoft and AWS Leader Brings 25 Years of Global Experience to Drive Growth and Innovation at Flexport. Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced today the appointment of former Microsoft and Amazon executive Teresa Carlson as President and Chief Commercial Officer. As a member of the Flexport executive leadership team, she will report to Dave Clark, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Flexport.
Comments / 0