Bluffton News-Banner
Steven L. “Steve” Steffen, 64
Steven L. “Steve” Steffen, 64 of Bluffton, started his next journey on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his wife and daughter after fighting paralysis for over 20 years. Steve was born on Dec. 28, 1958 in Bluffton to Norman E. & Rosella (Burkhart)...
Bluffton News-Banner
Nancy A. Lowe, 65
Nancy A. Lowe, 65, of Bluffton, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Bluffton News-Banner
Florence Kellogg, 104
Florence Ellen Kellogg, 104, of Hartford City, Ind., passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at Christian Care in Bluffton. She was born April 5, 1918, in Apollo, Penn., to the late John and Lura (Wylie) Young. When she was young, the family moved to north Louisiana where she lived until she married. Florence graduated from Louisiana State University and was a teacher in both Louisiana and Indiana, teaching locally at Adams Central for many years as well as a substitute teacher at Norwell.
