Florence Ellen Kellogg, 104, of Hartford City, Ind., passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at Christian Care in Bluffton. She was born April 5, 1918, in Apollo, Penn., to the late John and Lura (Wylie) Young. When she was young, the family moved to north Louisiana where she lived until she married. Florence graduated from Louisiana State University and was a teacher in both Louisiana and Indiana, teaching locally at Adams Central for many years as well as a substitute teacher at Norwell.

HARTFORD CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO