Nevada Appeal
New commercial real estate brokerage opens in Carson City
Principals Ale Moncada, CCIM, and Samuel Douglass, CCIM, have opened their new brokerage, Nevada Commercial Group (NVCG). NVCG is a full-service commercial real estate firm providing sales, leasing, property management, and consulting services for office, retail, industrial, multifamily and land properties throughout Nevada. Moncada and Douglass brought together two top...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding
The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after being illegally over detained after accepting accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
Nevada Appeal
Carson Chamber Singers begin rehearsals Tuesday
Carson Chamber Singers, a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association directed by Richard Hutton, will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the LDS Church, 411 N. Saliman Road. Performances of Handel's oratorio Israel in Egypt, with double chorus, six vocal soloists, and...
Jeremy Renner Is Hospitalized After a ‘Traumatic Injury’
Actor Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on Sunday after a “traumatic injury,” according to the Washoe County, Nevada, sheriff’s office. A representative for Renner told The Associated Press on Sunday that he was in critical but stable condition after an accident while plowing snow. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the representative said.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested for open murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with open murder in connection to a shooting on Wedekind Road. 33-year-old Ray McBride has been charged with Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon, being a Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm, and Child Endangerment. RPD officers responded to a...
2news.com
Search for missing teen from Reno continues
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
KOLO TV Reno
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
Gephardt Daily
Sheriff’s office offers new info into Jeremy Renner’s ‘traumatic injury’ call, investigators ‘looking into the circumstances’
Jan. 2 (UPI/Gephardt Daily) — Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday. The circumstances of the mishap and nature of his injuries were not immediately disclosed. “We can confirm Jeremy is in...
KOLO TV Reno
Man dies in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
'Fire in the hole': California crews scramble to blow up boulders on highway before bomb cyclone hits
Explosives experts made quick work of clearing a few boulders off a highway near South Lake Tahoe, California. Officials scramble in the calm before the storm as another atmospheric river-fueled storm plows towards the state.
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Investigation
Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in northeast Reno. The investigation is ongoing.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
2news.com
Records Broken and Snow Totals
Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
