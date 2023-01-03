ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm City, FL

Martin Downs Country Club spray-painted with graffiti on golf cart path

By Jay Cashmere
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible hate crime after graffiti was spray-painted in a cart path tunnel near the sixth hole at Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City.

"The sensitivity is that of my patrons, my family and my staff," Stanley Campbell, the CEO and owner of Martin Downs Country Club, told WPTV.

Campbell spoke with WPTV anchor Jay Cashmere via Zoom on Monday night and indicated this was the second time the course was vandalized in the same spot.

The latest incident made references to racism and religion on multiple levels.

Deputies told Campbell there were multiple people involved.

Campbell indicated his concern is that this has escalated into a very serious situation, and whoever is involved, it needs to be addressed immediately to help prevent this hatred from spreading.

"When these kinds of things escalate, it's important that parents talk to their children to at least get to them the importance and severity of the potential of this being documented as a hate crime," Campbell said.

Campbell, who purchased the property at an auction in April 2021, is one of the few African American owners of a golf course in the United States.

If anyone has any information that can help detectives, call the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

