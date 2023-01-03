ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Adopt a Family Christmas Shopping

On November 28th, the Nashville FFA major officers took a trip to Walmart in Mt. Vernon in order to shop and buy Christmas presents for five children from families in need, who might not be able to have Christmas presents otherwise. The names were obtained from the angel tree at Prairie State Generating Company. The major officers were then divided into groups of two to shop for a child from a family in need using the list of requests provided on the angel tree. Some of the items that the groups shopped for were clothing, coats, toys, bedding.
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
New Illinois Laws Could Impact Your Health Care

It’s a big part of Anastasia Kathrens-Gallardo’s job as a genetic counselor at Loyola Medicine. “Making sure everybody is aware that this testing is available for people who have a strong family history of breast, ovarian, even pancreatic and prostate cancer, can be linked to the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes,” Kathrens-Gallardo said.
Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
Illinois participates in Rose Parade for first time ever

CHICAGO - Illinois is highlighting itself as a tourism destination, participating in this year's Rose Parade. It was Illinois’ first appearance in the 134-year parade history. The Rose Parade is known for its flower-covered floats, marching bands, and equestrian units. The display broke tradition this year, taking place on...
Burger King franchisee files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Subsidiaries of an Illinois-based Burger King franchisee, one of the largest in the brand’s U.S. system, reportedly have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at units operating about 90 restaurants. Bloomberg Law reported that Chapter 11 filings submitted early this week by TOMS King Holdings LLC’s operating subsidiaries included...
State of Illinois float featured in Rose Parade

PASADENA, CALIF. (WCIA) — An Enjoy Illinois float took part in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade along the streets of Pasadena, Calif. on Monday. Part of the Illinois Office of Tourism and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Enjoy Illinois’ float showcased the state’s award-winning tourism campaign, “Illinois. The Middle of Everything.” The […]
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois

Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
Feel Old? Illinois Man Born in 2002 Never Heard Of This Famous Singer

Meet 20-year-old Illinois native, Carter Coryell. He might not be able to name a single 90's or early 2000's song, but he is skilled at making you feel very old. I'll get straight to the point. Carter is my boyfriend, there's a five year age difference between us, and I realized there are many things that are nostalgic to me that he has never even heard of - like certain songs or artists from my childhood.
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant

Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
