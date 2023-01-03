Read full article on original website
Related
theshoppersweekly.com
Adopt a Family Christmas Shopping
On November 28th, the Nashville FFA major officers took a trip to Walmart in Mt. Vernon in order to shop and buy Christmas presents for five children from families in need, who might not be able to have Christmas presents otherwise. The names were obtained from the angel tree at Prairie State Generating Company. The major officers were then divided into groups of two to shop for a child from a family in need using the list of requests provided on the angel tree. Some of the items that the groups shopped for were clothing, coats, toys, bedding.
KFVS12
Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois hospital introduced its first baby born in the new year. According to Good Samaritan Hospital, Victoria and Austin, of Centralia, are the proud parents of baby boy Axten. He was born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. He weighed 7 pounds...
New Illinois Laws Could Impact Your Health Care
It’s a big part of Anastasia Kathrens-Gallardo’s job as a genetic counselor at Loyola Medicine. “Making sure everybody is aware that this testing is available for people who have a strong family history of breast, ovarian, even pancreatic and prostate cancer, can be linked to the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes,” Kathrens-Gallardo said.
National Weather Service investigates Central Illinois damage to advance tornado-forecasting science
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service spent much of the day Wednesday looking at the damage left behind across Central Illinois from an early season rash of tornadoes. “We look at that damage to try and estimate how strong the winds were with the tornado, the details, how far the track was, […]
Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox32chicago.com
Illinois participates in Rose Parade for first time ever
CHICAGO - Illinois is highlighting itself as a tourism destination, participating in this year's Rose Parade. It was Illinois’ first appearance in the 134-year parade history. The Rose Parade is known for its flower-covered floats, marching bands, and equestrian units. The display broke tradition this year, taking place on...
nrn.com
Burger King franchisee files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Subsidiaries of an Illinois-based Burger King franchisee, one of the largest in the brand’s U.S. system, reportedly have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at units operating about 90 restaurants. Bloomberg Law reported that Chapter 11 filings submitted early this week by TOMS King Holdings LLC’s operating subsidiaries included...
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Unique new discount store coming to Illinois
If you're a fan of discount stores, finding great deals, and treasure hunting, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount retail store will be opening soon in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
State of Illinois float featured in Rose Parade
PASADENA, CALIF. (WCIA) — An Enjoy Illinois float took part in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade along the streets of Pasadena, Calif. on Monday. Part of the Illinois Office of Tourism and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Enjoy Illinois’ float showcased the state’s award-winning tourism campaign, “Illinois. The Middle of Everything.” The […]
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
One Big Change is Coming to All Illinois Portillo’s Locations This Month
For some people, cash is still King, but it won't be soon at Portillo's drive-thrus throughout Illinois. In an effort to make its drive-thru process even smoother, Portillo's will no longer be accepting cash payments in any of its drive-thrus. Portillo's Announces Big Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. I happen to...
“Most Haunted Road In Illinois”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Illinois is home to many haunted roads and highways, each with its own eerie history and ghostly tales. From haunted bridges to abandoned stretches of pavement, these spooky roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Illinois:
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
Effingham Radio
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
Feel Old? Illinois Man Born in 2002 Never Heard Of This Famous Singer
Meet 20-year-old Illinois native, Carter Coryell. He might not be able to name a single 90's or early 2000's song, but he is skilled at making you feel very old. I'll get straight to the point. Carter is my boyfriend, there's a five year age difference between us, and I realized there are many things that are nostalgic to me that he has never even heard of - like certain songs or artists from my childhood.
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
Comments / 0