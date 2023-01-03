Read full article on original website
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Alma Man Who Attacked Police to Stand Trial
An Alma man charged with shooting at police more than 18 months ago is headed to trial. 29-year-old Tyler Moreno faces 18 charges including 3 counts of attempted murder. In October 2021 Moreno allegedly shot at police outside the Alma Police Department, continuing to shoot at police as they chased him west on Superior Street. Police returned fire, wounding Moreno, and he was arrested near the campus of Alma College.
Birch Run police officer dies unexpectedly at home on New Year’s Day
BIRCH RUN, MI — The Birch Run Police Department is mourning the loss one of its officers who died unexpectedly on New Year’s Day. Officer Lawrence D. “Larry” Verga, 60, died at his Bad Axe home on Sunday, Jan. 1. Verga had been an officer with the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, having previously retired from the Michigan State Police after 29 years of service.
Midland County Police Seek Driver in Hit and Run Cold Case
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver in a 31-year-old hit and run cold case to come forward. According to Sheriff Myron Greene, on the evening of December 12th, 1991, Gregory McRoberts left his home on his bicycle on his way back to his disabled vehicle on South Meridian Road. His body was found on January 4th, 1992 in a ditch, and investigators believe he had been hit by a car. No suspects were found, but in 2005 McRobrets’ parents received a letter from someone claiming to be the driver of the vehicle.
Ancient Bell Stolen from Saginaw Township Church
A Saginaw Township church had its bell and a bell house stolen this week. The bell dates to 1883 and the bell house was made as part of an Eagle Scout project to hold the bell. The Second Presbyterian Church on Midland Road says the items were stolen some time between 6:00 P.M. Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.
Lansing Police ask for help locating 2 wanted people
Do you know where any of these three wanted people are?
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody
House republicans have not come to a consensus about who should serve as speaker of the House. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans.
Fatal shooting victim ‘Kaz’ remembered for being ‘one of a kind’
And the community is remembering Terrell, or better known as 'Kaz,' as a music producer who would 'unite artists' and 'one of a kind.'
State police investigate after officer fatally shoots person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY -- A Bath Township police officer shot and killed a person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, according to Michigan State Police officials. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at the Dutch Hills Trailer Park, located at 16400 Upton Rd, Bath Township, in Clinton County, according to police.
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
Sheriff's office searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal accident
The sheriff's office said someone hit and killed Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township. Authorities are seeking the public's help with figuring out who was behind the wheel.
Sanilac County Semi Crash Spills Thousands of Gallons of Milk
No tears were needed after no one was hurt in a milk truck crash in Sanilac County Wednesday. Police say a semi heading south on North Ruth Road near Mills Road in Marion Township around 2:35 A.M. was hauling a load of milk when a north bound SUV crossed into the semi’s lane. The semi driver was able to swerve to avoid the crash, but the truck overturned in the ditch. The SUV fled the scene.
Trash Service Transition Causing Pick Up Delays in Saginaw
Saginaw’s new trash collection company is experiencing delays in picking up some resident’s trash. The city started a new contract with the company Priotity Waste, transitioning from the MidMichigan Waste Authority, and it is the new company’s first week of service. MMWA officials say there is often a learning curve when a new company takes over, so some delays are to be expected.
Missing Alma man with Alzheimer’s found
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Alma police have announced a missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia has been found. The Alma Police Department posted on Facebook that Dennis Schmidt left his residence around 3 p.m. Just after 6:30 Tuesday night, police reported he had been found and thanked the public...
Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
