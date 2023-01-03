The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver in a 31-year-old hit and run cold case to come forward. According to Sheriff Myron Greene, on the evening of December 12th, 1991, Gregory McRoberts left his home on his bicycle on his way back to his disabled vehicle on South Meridian Road. His body was found on January 4th, 1992 in a ditch, and investigators believe he had been hit by a car. No suspects were found, but in 2005 McRobrets’ parents received a letter from someone claiming to be the driver of the vehicle.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO