I thought my lover was joking when she threatened to turn into Netflix killer if I dumped her – but sick threat was real

By Grace Macaskill
 3 days ago

AS Chloe Coehlo cuddled up to her girlfriend to watch a Netflix thriller, she had no idea about the dark thoughts going through her partner’s mind.

On the creepy TV show You, main character Joe Goldberg, a man who becomes obsessed with and sometimes kills his victims, had just hit a love rival over the head with a hammer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lrtP_0k1qpYeu00
Chloe Coehlo thought her girlfriend's remark was bizarre - but it turned out to be a violent threat Credit: Athena
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3WMh_0k1qpYeu00
Chloe James said she would turn into Joe Goldberg, the twisted character from Netflix Thriller You, if she ever broke up with her Credit: Rex

Chloe, now 21, was stunned when her girlfriend Chloe James turned to her and said: “If you ever finish with me I'll turn into him.”

She brushed the remark off as a joke - but two years later, when she tried to call it off with James, she wouldn’t give up on their four-year relationship.

James begged for one last walk in the countryside with their dog, Ted, during which she attacked Chloe with a claw hammer - leaving Chloe deaf in one ear.

Shockingly, James escaped prison for the attack.

Victim Chloe, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, says: "I was utterly devastated when she got a suspended sentence.

"It was an absolute joke. I felt like I had been assaulted all over again.”

The couple met when Chloe was 14 and James was 19.

Chloe shudders as she recalls the moment James made her sick threat watching You.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5GjM_0k1qpYeu00
The couple were together for four years Credit: Athena

In the first series of the show in 2018, Joe, played by Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley, attacks the boyfriend of the girl he's obsessed with, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), with a hammer before later killing him.

The attack on Chloe took place two years later in September 2020, after she agreed to meet James at an isolated spot near Llangennech in Carmarthenshire.

“I now realise Chloe she was being serious that night we watched You," Chloe says.

“We went for a walk and got back to our cars. She begged me to go for a drive and tried to kiss me and told me she loved me.

"But I pushed her away and told her it was over between us for good.

"She then asked me if my car's dash cam was on and I said no. Looking back it was a strange thing to ask.

"She then told me she had something in her car for me but was embarrassed to give it to me.

"Then she told me to close my eyes. Seconds later I felt this searing pain in my head - like my skull was being smashed in.

She told me to close my eyes. Seconds later I felt this searing pain in my head - like my skull was being smashed in

“I fell to the ground and could see she had a claw hammer in her hand.

"I was covered in my own blood. I thought I was going to die.”

Chillingly James told her: "If I can't have have you, no one else will."

Chloe recalls: “She said I’d be left disabled and nobody would want me. I kept begging her to stop because I was absolutely terrified."

Lucky escape

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOqr3_0k1qpYeu00
Chloe James (pictured) attacked Chloe Coehlo with a claw hammer

Dizzy and disorientated, Chloe managed to make a run for it and stumbled towards the headlights of an oncoming car.

She says: "It was pitch black and I could see a car coming towards me.

“I somehow found the strength and got to my feet and made a run towards it.

“The driver stopped and I begged him to help me. I was delirious with the blood loss and shock and lost consciousness."

Chloe was later taken to the Prince Phillip Hospital in Llanelli and treated for bruising and lacerations to her ears and scalp.

I was covered in my own blood. I thought I was going to die

She says she has been left deaf in one ear because of the attack and now has to wear a hearing aid.

Chloe James was arrested the next day by police.

In her police interview the 27-year-old gave a prepared statement claiming she had been acting in self-defence. The court that "no weapon has been forensically linked" to the incident.

Chloe James, of Heol Amman, Ammanford, Carmarthenshire had previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the day she was due to stand trial when she appeared in the dock for sentencing.

In October, at Swansea Crown Court, she was given a 22 months prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation course and pay £750 to her victim in compensation.

Andrew Evans, for James, said she was genuinely remorseful for what happened.

Chloe claims James was controlling throughout their relationship as she allegedly forbid her to wear "dresses, skirts or anything tight".

She says: “Looking back I think she took advantage because she was older. I was just a kid and she was a young adult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6LS8_0k1qpYeu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOgXV_0k1qpYeu00

"Chloe was obsessed with me. I now have constant headaches and horrible flashbacks of that night, and trusting someone again has been very, very difficult.

"I paid a high price for having a relationship with her. I am just glad I am still alive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsZ99_0k1qpYeu00
Chloe still has nightmares about the attack Credit: Athena
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vV2S_0k1qpYeu00
Chloe says she had no idea what James was capable of, but was horrified by her light sentence Credit: WALES NEWS SERVICE

