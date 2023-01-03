Tyson Fury predicts Usyk will ‘run away all night’ in undisputed heavyweight showdown but vows to ‘crush’ Ukrainian

TYSON FURY has vowed to crush Oleksandr Usyk when the pair meet later this year.

The undisputed heavyweight clash could take place in March according to Fury's promoter Frank Warren.

Tyson Fury belives Oleksandr Usyk is no match for him Credit: Getty

The pair are set to face off in March Credit: Getty

There has been plenty of trash talk between the pair and the Gypsy King added fuel to the fire in a recent interview with The Telegraph.

Fury believes Usyk will be no match for him and vowed to "hunt down" the Ukrainian.

He said: "I don’t think he’s big enough and strong enough to stand up to the punches.

"It’s a challenge but he’ll be running away like a little b**** all night.

"I will hunt him down and when I get hold of him he’ll be crushed."

Fury previously branded Usyk a "bum" and launched an x-rated rant at the 35-year-old when the duo came face-toface after Fury's victory over Derek Chisora.

The Brit, 34, said: "Where's Usyk the rabbit?

"Me and you, sucker, next. Me and you! You're getting it, little sucker. Rabbit! P***Y!

"Look, a 15-stone little midget beat a bodybuilder. But I ain't a bodybuilder, sucker. I'm gonna write you off!

"I already done one Ukrainian in (Wladimir) Klitschko didn't I? And I'll do you as well, gappy teeth.

"You ugly little man. Lets get it on b****. You may laugh now but I'll end this lil sucker. I'll end you.

"You little sucker. What are you gonna do? You're gonna do f*** all you little sausage."