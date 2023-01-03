ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Xbox Game Pass will lose five popular games in less than two weeks

By Georgina Young
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JbkB_0k1qpU8000

FIVE popular games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 15, meaning subscribers will no longer be able to play them.

Even if you download them to your console or PC before this date, you will be locked out of loading them after the 15th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSKFq_0k1qpU8000
Danganronpa is a cult hit. Credit: Spike Chunsoft

While Game Pass games come and go every month, the games leaving Xbox this month are particularly notable due to their popularity.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc is a cult hit, and popular in a lot of gaming communities.

It is thought of as one of the best murder mystery games of all time, with a number of unpredictable twists and turns.

You play as a high school student locked inside your school with fifteen other high-achieving students.

With no way out, you are told you must murder another student without being found out by your fellow classmates in order to escape.

Windjammers 2 is the popular follow-up to an arcade classic based on frisbee.

You can play online or locally to compete against your friends in this fast-paced sports game.

Pupperazzi is another surprising loss, as the game was only released less than a year ago, and created a surprising amount of hype.

In this game, you play as a photographer trying to gain social media followers by taking cute pictures of dogs.

Nobody saves the World is another game that was released just last year.

It’s an action-RPG that was developed by the team behind indie hit Guacemelee.

Finally, The Anacrusis will be removed from Xbox Game Pass, a cooperative first-person shooter.

If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass and are interested in playing these games, you have less than two weeks to do so.

After this, the games will be removed from the service with no guarantee that they will return.

Subscribers can also purchase all of these games with a 20% discount.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

All the latest Gaming tips and tricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhjL5_0k1qpU8000

Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered...

Comments / 3

Related
ComicBook

First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise

The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games

The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
ComicBook

New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer

A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
The US Sun

PlayStation and Xbox have announced two new game-changing controllers

TWO new controllers have been announced, one for the PS5, and one for Microsoft PC. PlayStation has announced a new adaptable controller, under the name Project Leonardo, created to improve accessibility. The controller comes in two parts. Both are circular, with eight buttons around the edge, and one in the...
The US Sun

Nintendo Switch outsells PS5 and Xbox in 2022 five years after launch

NINTENDO Switch has outsold its competitors, despite being an older and technically weaker console. Consoles overall saw a dip in sales compared to last year, though the Switch’s sales in 2022 were far worse than 2021. Despite being a relatively poor year for Switch sales, the hybrid console far...
notebookcheck.net

PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter

The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
GAMINGbible

1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive

The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
Digital Trends

Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023

Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
MONTANA STATE
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players with Stealthy Return of Removed Game

Xbox Game Pass stealthily added a new game to the subscription service this week, though the game is technically an old one, too. It was previously removed from Xbox Game Pass as part of Xbox's routine cycle where new games are added and old ones are taken away, though it's not often that we see a game that was once removed come back to the service. Regardless, that's exactly what's happened with Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition now that it's back in the Xbox Game Pass rotation.
SVG

Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then

It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
ComicBook

Amazon Gives Away Popular Horror Game for Free

Amazon is giving away a popular horror video game that launched back in 2017 for nothing at all. In recent weeks, people who play video games on PC have been getting a number of titles for next to nothing. Not only did Epic Games hold a promotion to close 2022 where it gave out free games on a daily basis, but Steam's ongoing Winter Sale has slashed prices drastically for some of the most popular games of all-time. Now, Amazon is getting in on the good deals by giving out one of this past generation's most underrated titles.
The US Sun

Deathverse: Let it Die to go offline after just seven months

THE developer of Deathverse: Let it Die has announced that the game will shut down less than a year from launch. Originally released on September 28, on PlayStation and October 5, 2022, on PC, Deathverse: Let it Die is a free-to-play game. It is based on Let it Die, a...
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Out First Free Games of 2023

The Epic Games Store has now made its first pair of free titles for 2023 completely free to download. While two different games were free to snag on the Epic Games Store in the initial days of the new year, they were both holdovers from the final week of 2022. Now, Epic Games has come back right on schedule and is handing out a beloved flight sim and an expansion for a game that might not be on the radar of many.
IGN

Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health

Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
SVG

Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023

Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 users discover serious design flaw that can wreck consoles

There are two ways you can store your PlayStation 5, horizontally or vertically. Personally, I’m team vertical but I can report that we do have a 50/50 split here at GAMINGbible. That does mean though that 50% of us were horrified to discover yesterday that storing your console vertically could actually damage it.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
951K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy