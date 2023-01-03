In news that comes as no surprise, Dillon Danis is officially out of his eagerly anticipated boxing match with KSI. With just ten days until Misfits & DAZN X Series 004, the promotion has lost its main event. After the controversy surrounding the rehydration clause and the general feeling that things weren’t quite right, KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, confirmed that Danis will not make his flight to London.

