Kamaru Usman's manager shuts down 'rumors,' says Leon Edwards trilogy fight is next
Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz insists the trilogy bout with Leon Edwards will be the next UFC welterweight championship fight. After Edwards pulled off MMA Junkie’s 2022 Comeback of the Year and Knockout of the Year in stunning fashion at UFC 278 in August, when he knocked out Usman with an incredible head kick, an immediate rematch has been the target of the UFC brass.
MMAmania.com
Michael Bisping fires back at Paddy Pimblett ‘hater’ claims: ‘Would you prefer I lied?’
Michael Bisping has never been shy about speaking what’s on his mind. The final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) of 2022 ended in controversial fashion. Capped off by two questionable decisions, UFC 282’s co-main event featured rising Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett. The Liverpool, England, native scored his fourth consecutive victory, earning a unanimous decision against Jared Gordon (watch highlights).
sporf.com
Dillon Danis pulls out of KSI fight on January 14
In news that comes as no surprise, Dillon Danis is officially out of his eagerly anticipated boxing match with KSI. With just ten days until Misfits & DAZN X Series 004, the promotion has lost its main event. After the controversy surrounding the rehydration clause and the general feeling that things weren’t quite right, KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, confirmed that Danis will not make his flight to London.
sporf.com
Sasha Banks makes NJPW debut under new ring name, Mercedes Moné
Former WWE wrestler Sasha Banks made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She appeared under the new ring name Mercedes Mone. After walking out of a WWE TV taping in May 2022, Banks was suspended. She was also stripped of her Women’s Tag Team Champions title alongside Naomi.
