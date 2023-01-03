Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
Yardbarker
WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married
Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes’ Mother Sandra Runnels Passes Away
Dustin Rhodes’ career in the pro wrestling business has seen many highs and lows. Today, The Natural is dealing with a terrible life event, because his mother passed away. Dustin Rhodes revealed via a tweet that his mother, Sandra Runnels, has passed away. She was dealing with serious health issues, and although he didn’t reveal what was wrong, she is not in pain anymore.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Naomi’s WWE Status
Sasha Banks is currently in Japan and it’s expected that she will be making an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naomi has also confirmed that she’s in Japan and it’s believed that she’ll be attending Wrestle Kingdom to support her tag team partner. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Naomi appear at the event.
nodq.com
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
MMAmania.com
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Yardbarker
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline
The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
Josh Barnett reacts to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni: “It was obvious why: CTE”
Josh Barnett is reacting to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni. Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni (16-19 MMA) officially retired in August of 2021 after 19 years of active competition in mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ with the news, Baroni...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/6/23)
WWE invades the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. – Royal Rumble qualifying...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Moved To Alumni Section On WWE Website
Wrestle Kingdom 17 saw the seismic debut of Mercedes Moné in NJPW, seemingly shattering any chance of her near-term WWE return. Moné also tweeted a series of thank you's to top WWE officials, signifying the end of her time with the company for the foreseeable future. Solidifying that, WWE has officially moved the former Sasha Banks to the alumni section of their website, making her departure from the promotion seem even more real.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
wrestletalk.com
WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns
A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
