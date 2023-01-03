Read full article on original website
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Do You Remember When A Movie Was Filmed In Big Lake Minnesota?
Did you know that a movie was filmed in Big Lake Minnesota? There were some pretty impressive actors involved including Tom Berenger, who received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Staff Sargent Bob James in the movie Platoon from 1986. WERE YOU IN THIS MOVIE?. Back in March...
Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
Midnight baby born in Maple Grove hospital believed to be Minnesota's first of 2023
Ashley Koopman's second child wasn't due for another week, so she spent the final day of 2022 playing in the snow with her toddler son. But when contractions started around 8:15 p.m., she and her husband, Cameron, started joking about the New Year's babies who make the news each year: How crazy would it be if their baby girl was the inaugural baby of 2023?
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
Minnesota Brick Convention
The Minnesota Brick Convention is coming to the Eagan Civic Arena, April 14-15! Almost everyone at some point has made something with LEGO®. Some of you might still recall wonderful childhood memories for yourself or maybe your kids. There is also a group of people that continue to collect...
MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder
Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
It’s a boy! NH+C New Year’s baby arrives at 7:37pm on New Year’s Day
Congratulations to parents Amber Riley and Zach Chalmers (and big brother Axel), who live in Owatonna, as they welcome their new son Zeke. Elliot. The fourth member of the Chalmers family was the first baby born at the Northfield Hospital + Clinics birth center. Amber and Zach calculated Zeke’s due...
Lakeville Police ask for help finding missing 34-year-old woman
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — The Lakeville Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 34-year-old woman. Trisha Ann Benson was last seen Dec 24. on the 1100 block of East 80th St., Bloomington. Police say she is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Benson has...
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway
Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
Good News! MN Plow Driver Gets Shout-Out From Local Police For Being Kind
The Foley Police Department took to social media this morning to give some kudos to a plow driver for taking time out of his day to assist the Foley Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, and stranded motorists who got stuck. We would also like to give a special thank you to this plow driver, Justin Lutze!
Police Called To Help Man With Mental Health Issue
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Officers from several departments helped a man who was having a mental health issue. The Big Lake Police Department was called at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man was found on top of a roof of a home near Powell Street North and Powell Circle.
Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach
Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
