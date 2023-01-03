ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
RENO, NV
KTVZ

GM and Andretti are taking a shot at Formula 1

General Motors, with its Cadillac luxury brand, has joined racing team managers Andretti Global in a bid to race in the prestigious Formula One Championship series. Together, they plan to submit a formal “Expression of Interest” to the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, or FIA, the sport’s governing body. If approved, GM and Andretti would field the Andretti Cadillac racing team in Formula One, widely considered to be the pinnacle of motorsports around the world.

