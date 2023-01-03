Read full article on original website
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
KTVZ
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
A family of eight found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City, Utah, died by murder-suicide, according to a news release from the city manager, Rob Dotson. “Evidence suggests that the suspect took his own life after killing seven others in the home,” Dotson said. Dotson...
KTVZ
GM and Andretti are taking a shot at Formula 1
General Motors, with its Cadillac luxury brand, has joined racing team managers Andretti Global in a bid to race in the prestigious Formula One Championship series. Together, they plan to submit a formal “Expression of Interest” to the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, or FIA, the sport’s governing body. If approved, GM and Andretti would field the Andretti Cadillac racing team in Formula One, widely considered to be the pinnacle of motorsports around the world.
Bear Shows Off Insane Strength As It Easily Drags Moose Off The Road
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.
