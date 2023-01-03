Read full article on original website
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
Rep. Jamie Raskin cancer diagnosis: What is diffuse large-B cell lymphoma?
Rep. Jamie Raskin on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with a type of lymphoma. Raskin, D-Maryland, said in a statement that “After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. “I am...
EverydayHealth.com
High Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Again Due to Possible Cancer Risk
Four lots of the generic high blood pressure medication quinapril tablets have been recalled by its manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, because of abnormally high amounts of a probable cancer-causing impurity. Recent testing revealed levels of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) were above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptable daily intake...
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Teen Dies After Doctors Misdiagnose Tampon Infection
A 13-year-old girl from England died from Toxic Shock Syndrome earlier this year when doctors misdiagnosed her condition.
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
An ER doctor reveals the 1 heart condition that he never wants to see in his hospital because it is 'so scary' — and how to prevent it
If your aorta rips, Dr. Jeremy Faust say there's often a "profound sense of helplessness," and ER treatment can be a double-edged sword.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Discovered Virus Similar to COVID Could Infect Humans and Resist Vaccines
A virus discovered in a Russian bat that is related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it spreads, is resistant to existing vaccines. A team led by researchers at Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health discovered spike...
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore
If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
CNET
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
MedicalXpress
Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension
Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
