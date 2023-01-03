Read full article on original website
BBC
Senior Tories urge Rishi Sunak to prioritise childcare reform
Senior Conservative MPs are urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to prioritise childcare reforms, arguing it is too expensive for parents. Robin Walker, chairman of the Commons education committee, said his party needed "a serious set of policies" on the issue. A source close to former PM Liz Truss has urged...
BBC
Employers could sue unions under planned anti-strike laws
Unions could be sued if they do not provide minimum levels of fire, ambulance and rail services, under planned anti-strike laws. Voluntary agreements would cover other sectors including health, education, other transport services, border security and nuclear decommissioning. The measures will not resolve the current wave of strikes. Unions have...
BBC
Edwin Chiloba: LGBTQ activist found dead in Kenya
Police in Kenya are investigating the death of young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba after his body was found dumped in a metal box by the roadside near the town of Eldoret. A suspect believed to be a friend of the victim has been arrested but police have...
Military.com
Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme
An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
BBC
Would Keir Starmer stick to Tory spending plans?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he won’t get a “big government chequebook” out, if he wins the next election. He says he expects to inherit a “very badly damaged economy”, with the tax burden the highest it’s been since the war, and the scope for high tax increases “simply not there”.
TikTok CEO to meet EU antitrust chief Vestager on Tuesday
BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew will meet the European Union's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in Brussels on Jan. 10, a calendar released by the European Commission showed on Friday.
BBC
Sunak: I'll fix economy, cut NHS waits and stop migrant boats
NHS faces major challenge to bring down waiting lists. Despite all the attention being on the long waits for ambulances and in A&E, the prime minister preferred to make reducing the waiting list for routine hospital treatment one of his five key priorities. Currently more than 7m people are waiting...
BBC
Firms call for clarity over energy bill support
Gyms and hospitality firms have said they need to know urgently whether government help for their energy bills will be extended. Gas and electricity prices have been fixed for firms until March, but it is unclear if the support will continue. One hospitality group said the sector was "facing a...
BBC
King's Lynn patient forced to wait in ambulance for 12 hours
A hospital has apologised after an elderly man was forced to wait in the back of an ambulance for almost 12 hours. Mervyn Jones, 92, was kept outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn because no beds were available. The Trust and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS)...
Ouster Launches Digital Lidar Perception Platform Ouster Gemini
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or “the Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced the launch of Ouster Gemini, its cloud-backed digital lidar perception platform for crowd analytics, security, and intelligent transportation systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005873/en/ Ouster Gemini Digital Lidar Perception Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC
More MEPs could lose immunity in corruption probe, president says
The EU says it will launch proceedings to remove parliamentary immunity from two MEPs implicated in an ongoing corruption scandal. Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola said she had taken the move after a request from Belgian police. But her statement did not name the MEPs involved. The scandal erupted last month...
BBC
Covid infections soar to highest level since July
Covid-19 infection rates are at their highest since last July with one in 25 estimated to have the infection, according to new figures. Meanwhile, hospitalisations for flu in Scotland reached the highest level in five years over Christmas. Public Health Scotland's weekly update reveals nine of the 14 health boards...
BBC
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
