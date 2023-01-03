ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIXS FM 108

Ex-Felon in Texas Goes on a Terrifying and Violent Crime Spree

A previously convicted felon in Corpus went on a violent crime spree. The ex-felon is soon about to face the consequences of his dangerous and erratic actions. Back in August of 2022, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne Carrington robbed a bank in Corpus Christi. As Carrington made his way towards a bank teller, he flashed his pistol and warned the employee 'not to make a scene.' The teller complied as Carrington demanded all the money from the drawer.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KCBD

Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
BISHOP, TX
92.9 NIN

Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year

For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Smoke coming from San Jose Island

If you’re in Port Aransas, you may have noticed a large plume of smoke to the north of town today (Wednesday, Jan. 4). A Port Aransas fire official told the South Jetty that it is a grass fire on San Jose Island. The Aransas County Sheriff’s Department said it’s...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Mathis standoff ends after suspect kills himself

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A standoff at S. Perez Street and County Road 704 in Mathis ended after the suspect killed himself Tuesday afternoon. The armed, 'wanted felon' barricaded himself in the house of an 80-year-old man in Mathis at 7:04 a.m. after being pursued by Mathis police for several hours, said Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
MATHIS, TX
