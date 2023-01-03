Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
Ex-Felon in Texas Goes on a Terrifying and Violent Crime Spree
A previously convicted felon in Corpus went on a violent crime spree. The ex-felon is soon about to face the consequences of his dangerous and erratic actions. Back in August of 2022, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne Carrington robbed a bank in Corpus Christi. As Carrington made his way towards a bank teller, he flashed his pistol and warned the employee 'not to make a scene.' The teller complied as Carrington demanded all the money from the drawer.
Texas man faces life in prison after deadly crime spree, authorities say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Corpus Christi man is facing life in prison after a deadly crime spree, which included a bank robbery, authorities announced. Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the […]
CCPD Chief responds to report on the death of 11-year-old girl on New Year's
Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle responds to reports of 9-1-1 calls following the death of an 11-year-old girl on New Year's.
KCBD
Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year
For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Brother of young New Year's shooting victim: 'She was only 11, I am 15. I wish I was outside'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the clock strikes midnight to usher in New Year's Day, it is supposed to be a time of new beginnings. However, for the Silva family, it was the last moment they shared with Amethyst Sistine Silva, also known as "Ame." Early Monday morning, the...
Molina brothers indicted in 2019 murder case
Murder cases that a grand jury declined to indict in 2019, have now been indicted and the two men accused are in jail.
portasouthjetty.com
Smoke coming from San Jose Island
If you’re in Port Aransas, you may have noticed a large plume of smoke to the north of town today (Wednesday, Jan. 4). A Port Aransas fire official told the South Jetty that it is a grass fire on San Jose Island. The Aransas County Sheriff’s Department said it’s...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
Mathis standoff ends after suspect kills himself
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A standoff at S. Perez Street and County Road 704 in Mathis ended after the suspect killed himself Tuesday afternoon. The armed, 'wanted felon' barricaded himself in the house of an 80-year-old man in Mathis at 7:04 a.m. after being pursued by Mathis police for several hours, said Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Man killed in New Year's Eve shooting identified by medical examiner
The Corpus Christi Medical Examiner has identified 38-year-old Adolfo Bernal III as the man who was shot on New Year's Eve at a nightclub off South Padre Island Drive.
New attorney appointed for the Tejeda murder trial
Sam Fugate of Kingsville is now representing Joseph Tejeda as his attorney, replacing Eric and Jared Perkins.
New game room regulations now in effect as of Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New game room regulations are now in effect for Nueces County, according to a press release from the county. The new regulations went into effect Monday, and go as listed:. Will only be able to operate 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday through...
Christmas Eve oil spill spreads to parts of North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the oil that leaked from Flint Hills Resources' facility has been found in other areas of Corpus Christi Bay, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Jake Reint. "We have had reports of sporadic material impacting various areas in the bay," he said. "Including...
Locals are taking interest in raising backyard chickens
More people are learning about raising chickens as a way to combat the rising prices of eggs at the supermarket
