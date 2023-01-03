Read full article on original website
Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Brett Keisel gets a shave for UPMC cancer patients
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel got a little shave this week for a good cause. Keisel cut his beard to support cancer programs at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. His infamous “Shear Da Beard” events have raised more than $1 million for the Division...
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
top-ten-travel-list.com
10 Things to do in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
The Strip District is becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in Pittsburgh. What once was a hub for produce distribution has transformed into a trendy place to dine, shop, and live. In the 19th century, many prominent companies including Heinz and US Steel resided here. Old factories and warehouses today stand as office space, coffeehouses, and restaurants. In recent years, many tech companies have taken up office space here including Facebook. Despite the modern transformation, the area retains much of its’ grittiness, uniqueness, and local flavor.
Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game
(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Very Realistic Pittsburgh Co-Stars with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’
The Pittsburgh of “A Man Called Otto” is not the sunny tour of the city seen in some locally made productions. The local landmarks are absent in favor of regular city streets. In this film, it is not one of our glorious blue-sky days; it’s often gray, frequently snowing and chilly enough to feel through the screen.
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Head To Tacosburgh For Authentic Mexican Eats And American Favorites
When Chef Marcos Espinoza has a great idea he consults his son, Braulio Espinoza, who puts it into action. “He’s the dreamer; I’m the architect,” Braulio says. Together with their business partner Martin Bolanos, who runs the local chain Patron Mexican Grill, they’ve created Tacosburgh, a new restaurant that bridges the culinary gap between Mexico City and Pittsburgh. (There’s a mural in the back room connecting the two foodie towns.)
Public auction of closed Pittsburgh Walmart items to be held this week
PITTSBURGH — An auction of goods from the closed Walmart at the Waterworks will be held this week and those interested can get a sneak peek of the items up for bid inside the previous store today from 3 to 6 p.m. The public online auction will start at...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
nextpittsburgh.com
6 places for a perfect martini in Pittsburgh (and the secret to ordering)
Food & Wine recently declared the martini as “the” drink of the year for 2022. Lovers of the olive-or-twist cocktail would argue that it’s a drink staple for good reason. The recent popularity of the espresso martini has opened the door to drinkers exploring the classic version.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’
A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Public Schools must address absenteeism, says new report
Two-thirds of last year’s third graders were not reading at grade level in the Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS), a huge decline from before the Covid pandemic. In 2019, 51% of children in third grade were reading at grade level. This cohort of students was just over halfway through first...
Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed and abducted in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed and abducted in Elliott Tuesday night. According to a report, officers were called around 10 p.m. to take a report of a robbery and abduction that occurred a short time earlier in the 900 block of Phoenix Street.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
wtae.com
2 popular Pittsburgh businesses shut down due to freezing temperatures and burst pipes
Bicycle Heaven and Popie Redd's Barbecue are shut down, with no word on when they will open again. The abominable sub-zero temperatures ripped open pipes and caused major flooding over Christmas weekend. Bicycle Heaven is located on the edge of Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, and Popie Redd's Barbecue is in Braddock...
