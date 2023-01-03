ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Sherry Denise ‘Westmoreland’ Russell-Hobbs

Sherry Denise “Westmoreland” Russell-Hobbs, age 54, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born in Davidson County, Tennessee, Sherry was the daughter of the late Ruby Jewel Westmoreland Potts.

Sherry enjoyed fishing, watching Hallmark movies and playing Candy Crush. She loved watching children and loving babies, while employed at All of God’s Children Day Care and also worked for Region Wide Transit in Columbia. She attended Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Lester Hobbs, daughters, Kassie Russell (Nicholas) and Autumn (Darryl) Westmoreland, special niece, Sabrina (Vance) Martin, sister, Belinda Farris and grandson, Noah Wilson.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by sister, Barbara Woods, grandmother Mamie Jewel Westmoreland and granddaughter, Patience Denise Wilson.

A funeral service for Sherry will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Gregory Givens officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will include Nick Wilson, Darryl Sims, Courey Russell, Kevontis Beasley, Thomas Beasley, Jr., Michael Wayne and William Moore. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ashtyn Paige, Major Shaw, Chandler Marlin, JR Marlin, and Jadiyah Christmon.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

