Columbia, TN

OBITUARY: Josephine Hutchinson

By Jennifer Haley
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 3 days ago
Josephine Hutchinson, age 91, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee.

Josephine was born on July 9, 1931, to the late Sterling Pitts and Kathleen V. Pitts in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee.

After graduating from high school, Josephine attended Secretarial college in Nashville. While there she stayed at the YWCA it was there that she met the love of her life, Raymond Hutchinson, at a dance. They were married soon after they moved to Ft. Walton, Florida where Raymond was stationed. While he worked she spent her days working on her tan and enjoying the beach!

Once he left the military they moved home to Columbia, TN, she began working at Anderson Brothers and Foster which later became Sullivan’s Department Store. She eventually retired from Sullivans, and then decided that she needed to go back to work, she then worked for 20 more years at JRN until she was 83 years old.

Josephine enjoyed taking a day to go shopping, or getting lost in a good book, and going out to eat. One of her favorite past times and routine was making sure to watch “Let’s Make a Deal”, “The Price is Right”, and “Wheel of Fortune”.

She was the longest member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. Jo is loved and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

Josephine is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Catherine Ramona Pitts and Franklin E. Pitts; and great-niece: Ashley Michelle Brooks.

Josephine is survived by her sister: Dorothy Pitts Allen; nieces: Kimberly (Chris) Woody and Linda Brown; nephews: David (Diane) Pitts, Gary Pitts, Mark (Wanda) Pitts, and Kenneth (Lori) Pitts; and several great nieces and great-nephews.

A visitation for Josephine will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 12:00 pm until 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee. A graveside service for Josephine will follow visitation Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Arlington Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee with Bro. Ricky Massey officiating.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com.

