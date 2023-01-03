ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

OBITUARY: William ‘Memphis Mike’ Michael Prosser

By Jennifer Haley
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6u9T_0k1qhlKR00

Mr. William “Memphis Mike” Michael Prosser, age 73, a resident of Columbia, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

William was born on March 30, 1949, in Columbia, Tennessee and was the son of the late Roy Wilkins Prosser and the late Violet Adele Nall Prosser.

William attended Columbia Military Academy and went on to proudly serve his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. When he was younger, he played saxophone in two bands. He loved to sing, loved Elvis and enjoyed deer hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was singing karaoke at The Chuckwagon with all the friends he met there. William adored all of his dogs, Prissy, Luke and Elvis.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Lynn Prosser, daughter, Victoria Leigh Parsons, stepsons, Keith (Jamie) Bradley, Kerry Bradley, stepdaughter, Kimberly (Steve) Brady, brother, Roy (Lynda Fay) Wilkins Prosser III, grandchildren, Bailey Parsons, Jaylin Parsons, Mallory Brady, Madelyn Brady, Cayla Bennett and K. J. Bradley, great-grandchild, Tinsley Brady, special niece, Haylee Moore and special family members, Ronnie and Ann Nall.

Emma, Brian, Jim, Cowboy, Wendy, Bonnie and Jerry.

In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death two days prior by Elvis, his beloved dog.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his karaoke friends, Jane, Randall, Joy, Wayne, Ms.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Billy Wayne Ray

Billy Wayne Ray, 75, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence. He was born December 25, 1947 in Clifton, TN to the late Vogle Ray and the late Willie Gordon Ray. He graduated from Frank Hughes High School in Clifton, TN and...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Ivan A. Young

Ivan A. Young, age 86, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at NHC Maury Regional Medical Center Transitional Care Center. Born on July 22, 1936, in Mammoth, West Virginia, Ivan was the son of the late Dennis Young and the late Lessie Landers Young.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Donald Paul Alderson Jr.

Donald Paul Alderson, Jr., 78, retired employee of DOT and Columbia Rubber & Gasket, died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born January 16, 1944 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Gladys Langston Alderson. He was a 1962 graduate of Columbia Central High...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Sherry Denise ‘Westmoreland’ Russell-Hobbs

Sherry Denise “Westmoreland” Russell-Hobbs, age 54, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born in Davidson County, Tennessee, Sherry was the daughter of the late Ruby Jewel Westmoreland Potts. Sherry enjoyed fishing, watching Hallmark movies and playing Candy Crush....
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Josephine Hutchinson

Josephine Hutchinson, age 91, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee. Josephine was born on July 9, 1931, to the late Sterling Pitts and Kathleen V. Pitts in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee. After graduating from high school, Josephine attended Secretarial college in Nashville....
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Jeremiah Ray Richardson

Jeremiah Ray Richardson, infant son of Jared Ray Richardson and Tiffany Robin Webb Richardson, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. In addition to his parents, Jeremiah is survived by grandparents, Chris and Paula Richardson of Madagascar and Lee and Robin Webb of Newport, Tennessee, aunt, Richae Richardson, uncle and aunt, Chris Webb (Natalie), great grandparents, Jerry and Vickie Richardson and Don and Linda Clenney, great aunt, Jere Richardson, great uncle and aunt, Darryl and Stephanie Clenney, many friends and church family of the Pentecostals of Columbia, Tennessee.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Rickey Gene Nolan

Rickey Gene Nolan, age 67, husband of Pam Neeley Nolan, was a resident of Columbia, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday morning at home, in the arms of his loving wife after a brief battle with cancer. Born July 15, 1955 in Columbia, TN, Rickey was the son of the...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Jackie Boshers

Jackie Boshers, age 84, passed at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee on Friday, December 30, 2022. Jackie was born on January 15, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee to the late Eugene Boshers and Annie Mae Allen Boshers. Jackie was a long time employee of Monsanto Chemical Company for...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Allwin Eugene Carpenter

Allwin Eugene Carpenter, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee. Allwin was born on March 21, 1932, to the late Jimmie Hollis Carpenter and Inez Underwood Carpenter in Maury County, Tennessee. Allwin was known by many nicknames such as Dib,...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Brittney Nicole Hannah

Brittney Nicole Hannah, age 32, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Brittney was born on March 2, 1990 in Columbia, Tn., to Sonia Flippin and the late Calvin “Catman” Hannah. She was a 2008 graduate of Columbia Central High School and attended Tennessee State University. She loved...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Naomi Malugin Humphrey

Naomi Malugin Humphrey, retired employee of Walmart, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, she was 73 years old. She was the third daughter born to the late James C. and Elizabeth Hines Malugin. Naomi was a 1968 graduate of Santa Fe School. In her younger years, she was an...
SANTA FE, TN
Maury County Source

Bryant McGee Selected as Officer of the Month for November 2022

Chief Jeremy Alsup recently awarded Officer Bryant McGee with the Columbia Police Department’s Officer of the Month for November 2022. Officer McGee assisted in searching for an individual who was suffering from a mental health crisis incident. This individual ran away from the complainant while en route to Maury Regional Medical Center. Ofc. McGee utilized the CPD drone and within a few minutes, he located the individual laying in the water of Bigby Creek underneath a bridge. Ofc. McGee provided directions leading rescue personnel to the individual. The individual had received injuries from jumping off the bridge and was in the early stages of hypothermia.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Join the crew of Riverside Antiques on the first Friday during the winter months for Riverside Antiques After Dark! Small bites provided and it is BYOB. Live music featuring Brennan White and catering will be provided as well. Shop, hang out and enjoy great music, great food and great company in a decadent, yet cozy vibe. They can’t wait to see you there!
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free to the public with the wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade

If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags for both the opening and closing Ceremonies, which will be used again this year at the 134th Rose Parade, on Monday, January 2, 2023.
FRANKLIN, TN
Maury County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
719
Followers
3K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy