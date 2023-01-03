OBITUARY: William ‘Memphis Mike’ Michael Prosser

Mr. William “Memphis Mike” Michael Prosser, age 73, a resident of Columbia, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

William was born on March 30, 1949, in Columbia, Tennessee and was the son of the late Roy Wilkins Prosser and the late Violet Adele Nall Prosser.

William attended Columbia Military Academy and went on to proudly serve his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. When he was younger, he played saxophone in two bands. He loved to sing, loved Elvis and enjoyed deer hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was singing karaoke at The Chuckwagon with all the friends he met there. William adored all of his dogs, Prissy, Luke and Elvis.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Lynn Prosser, daughter, Victoria Leigh Parsons, stepsons, Keith (Jamie) Bradley, Kerry Bradley, stepdaughter, Kimberly (Steve) Brady, brother, Roy (Lynda Fay) Wilkins Prosser III, grandchildren, Bailey Parsons, Jaylin Parsons, Mallory Brady, Madelyn Brady, Cayla Bennett and K. J. Bradley, great-grandchild, Tinsley Brady, special niece, Haylee Moore and special family members, Ronnie and Ann Nall.

Emma, Brian, Jim, Cowboy, Wendy, Bonnie and Jerry.

In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death two days prior by Elvis, his beloved dog.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy. A visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his karaoke friends, Jane, Randall, Joy, Wayne, Ms.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/