3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
MAJOR Seahawks Injury News Ahead Of Seahawks vs. Rams + Prediction | Seahawks Rumors & News
Seahawks rumors and news ahead of the Seahawks vs. Rams NFL Week 18 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, WAS. Chat Sports’ Tyler Jones reacts to the latest Seahawks news ahead of Sunday’s must-win game with his keys to victory for Seattle. Also on the show, Jones looks at the Seahawks injury news on Tyler Lockett, Jordyn Brooks, Abraham Lucas, Ryan Neal, Travis Homer and Phil Haynes. T.
Azzi: Damar Hamlin's dream is alive. Time to play, kneel, pray.
Only one pro football player has ever died on an NFL field. On Oct. 24, 1971, Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old wide receiver for the Detroit Lions collapsed — in a game against the Chicago Bears — and died of a heart attack when an undiagnosed blood clot dislodged after he was tackled. The game...
Bengals News (1/6): Joe Mixon subtweets the NFL
Cincinnati’s running back is not happy about what the competition committee proposed. The hunt for a solution continues. Josh Allen has Tee Higgins' back. Did we win? Ted Karras, Bengals center and history buff, has a prediction for Damar Hamlin’s first question to his doctors.
Colts News: Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley wants to stay in Indianapolis
Colts defensive coordinator faces another off-season of uncertainty as his team's head coach is fired for third consecutive year. Reggie Wayne wants to return as Colts receivers coach. Wayne acknowledged that he loves a life of leisure, but he said he'll be back in a Colts coaching cap if the...
NFL Week 18: AFC West best bets
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday for their final game of the regular season. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchup?
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: Detroit Lions Vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Injury Update + Q/A
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 3:07 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 3:07 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Say...
Raiders vs. Chiefs Postgame Reaction & Raiders Rumors On Jarrett Stidham & NFL Playoff Picture
Raiders vs.Chiefs postgame reaction from Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz. The Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in this NFL week 18 matchup. Chiefs vs. Raiders highlights are something to watch and make your own analysis on, or you could just watch this post game reaction from Mitchell Renz! Raider Nation we will talk about, Jarrett Stidham, Josh McDaniels, Davante A.
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Devin Hester lead finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is going to have a competitive ballot on its hands. The field of 15 modern-era finalists were announced via NFL Network on Wednesday, whittled down from a field of 129 nominees in September and 28 semifinalists in November. The group includes...
Titans vs. Jaguars open game thread
This is it. Get a win here and get a 3-peat in the AFC South! Use this thread to discuss the game.
Saturday NFL double-header live discussion: Titans at Jaguars
Another Saturday NFL game for your viewing pleasure. It’s a winner-take-all game in the AFC South between the Titans and Jaguars.
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday
Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft
On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
Giants Rumors: Sign Odell Beckham Jr. For The PLAYOFFS? Re-Sign Isaiah Hodgins? | Q&A
NY Giants rumors and news are heating up as the NFL Playoffs and NFL Week 18 is almost here. The latest Giants rumors surround Odell Beckham Jr. as fans are wondering if the Giants would sign OBJ for their playoff run. Other Giants rumors focus on Isaiah Hodgins, Adoree’ Jackson, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. New York Giants Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Gree.
Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
Ravens game status vs. Bengals: Lamar Jackson OUT, 6 questionable
Update - 3:04 p.m. ET. The Baltimore Ravens released Friday’s injury report and game status designations. This will be Jackson’s fifth straight game missed due to injury. Six players were designated as questionable for Sunday. QB T. Huntley (right shoulder/wrist) DE Calais Campbell (knee) WR DeSean Jackson (illness)
Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 18: Saturday edition
We’ve arrived at our destination. The final week of the 2022-2023 regular season has arrived and all that’s left is to make our final weekend picks and let the chips fall as they may! First, let’s get to the standings. Standings. Kyle Barber: 163-86 Frank Platko: 160-93.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Reacting To Latest 1st Round Projections From ESPN Ft. 4 QBs In Top 10
The 2023 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching with one week left in the NFL regular season. ESPN has put out a new 2023 NFL Mock Draft from Jordan Reid, so NFL Daily host Tom Downey is here to react to the 1st round projections! There are four quarterbacks in the Top 10 and some interesting picks. The NFL Draft Order was based on ESPN’s projections.
Chiefs bring back kicker Matthew Wright, announce 2 other roster moves
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a few roster moves ahead of their Saturday Week 18 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The club disclosed its moves on its official Twitter account late Friday afternoon. We have signed K Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad. We have activated Practice Squad...
