Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: It is a “done deal” that Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan for an NFL job if he is offered one
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, sources close to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. “I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer.” Jim Harbaugh's...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Could Sam Howell make his Commanders debut in Week 18?
Heading into Week 18, the Washington Commanders find themselves at 7-8-1. With their season all but over, rookie quarterback Sam Howell could potentially make his NFL debut. Throughout this season, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has opted to send out two different quarterbacks. Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz have both taken the field this season.
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Commanders announce Howell will start Sunday against Cowboys
Howell will be the Commanders' third starting quarterback in as many weeks as in Week 17, Head Coach Ron Rivera went back to Carson Wentz, who started the first six games of the season before being benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke, who started in Weeks 7 through 16.
Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
Lions vs. Packers Preview, Prediction, Injury Report, Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, & D’Andre Swift
The Lions vs. Packers preview is coming at you hereby Lions Talk by Chat Sports. The Lions defeated the Bears in Week 17. Can HC Dan Campbell gets another win on the road for the Lions on Sunday vs. the Packers? Also, Lions injury news with Lions Talk by Chat Sports injury report is set to come out tomorrow.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
Seahawks News & Rumors: Tyler Lockett Injury Latest + Seahawks vs. Rams Preview & Playoff Picture
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:49 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE the video to start the show!!!. 8:49 PMSeahawks Today by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE the video to start the show!!!. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people...
Commanders' Sam Howell 'slated to play' versus Cowboys
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell is expected to play in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, reports Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Taylor Heinicke is expected to reclaim the starting spot from Carson Wentz after being benched for a week, but Howell will apparently be apart of the Week 18 game plan as well. In three preseason games, Howell completed 43 of 69 attempts for 547 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed 13 times for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
NFL picks, Week 18
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 18 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Taylor Heinicke To Start Week 18, Sam Howell Will Also Play
Pete Prisco joins the FFT Crew to discuss Taylor Heinicke expected to start in Week 18 and Sam Howell expected to play as well.
Lions coach Dan Campbell shares thoughts on Damar Hamlin
On Monday Night Football, the NFL world held its collective breath as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. It was a terrifying scene as he was given CPR right there on the field in an effort to save the 24-year-old’s life.
49ers React To Damar Hamlin News + Latest 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey & Deebo Samuel
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:41 PMLeah Atenu200bI hope that Damar has a smooth recovery. 8:52 PMud83cudccfDC_Supernovaud83cudccfu200bpray for damar!. 9:06 PMtruth hurtsu200bDamar... 9:14 PMTony Mazzochiu200bI am prying for damar. 9:23 PMChoua loru200b#49ers how can we clean up...
LIVE: Chiefs News, Rumors, L’Jarius Sneed Injury, Patrick Mahomes MVP Odds, Bengals vs. Bills MNF
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 11:46 AMMcKinnon_Prodzu200bI swear if sneed if really hurt imma cry. 12:03 PMWallace Stoneu200bHip pointer for sneed. Day to day. 12:06 PMKyle McQueenu200bIf the Bills win tonight, we (Chiefs) can finish the season...
Sam Ehlinger named QB1 as Colts fume over celebration
Sam Ehlinger was named the Week 18 starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, but that was hardly the main event Monday. While quarterback Nick Foles (ribs) remains in physical pain and won't play in the season finale, coach Jeff Saturday is sore at his offensive linemen for not coming to the aid of their fallen signal-caller.
