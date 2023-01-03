ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
MILWAUKEE, WI
chatsports.com

Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

NFL Week 18: AFC West best bets

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday for their final game of the regular season. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchup?
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Phinsider Open Thread: Which Miami Dolphins Coaches Should Be Worried?

Being a Miami Dolphins fan is a function of wash, rinse, and repeat at some point for every one of us. The Phins are a bad team again so we fire everyone or at least the head coach, then hire the next new exciting head coach, maybe even a new GM, new coaching staff, add this or that free agent, and draft the next greatest ..... ever, do well for a bit, crash and burn and then do it all over again. As someone who has been on this ride as long as anyone, I do think that lack of patience at the top has been part of the problem, meaning maybe there was a coach, or perhaps an interim head coach that we should have stood by for a while to see what he would give us and the same could be said about certain players.
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft

On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Wax On! Marlowe Announces Return for 2023 Season

Standout linebacker Marlowe Wax is set to return for the 2023 season, bolstering an Orange defensive unit that returns stars at every level. The Orange's leading tackler in 2022, he was an honorable mention All-ACC selection this season. Fellow Mob Podcast member Caleb Okechukwu announced his return for next season earlier this week as well.
chatsports.com

Thoughts On Last Night

I began playing football at the age of eight in 1959, and since then I have always had some involvement in the game at various levels. When I was a sophomore in college (Fall of 1970), I was playing for Dean Junior College in Massachusetts and on what turned out to be the last play in the game of our last game of the season, I hit the quarterback of the opposing team (Coast Guard Academy JV) in such a way that he fractured his back. The player (Reggie Flagg) lay motionless on the field for a few minutes while medical personnel attended to him.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
chatsports.com

The Noon Number: Turning the Page

88 - Number of regular-season games played by the Capitals in the calendar year of 2022. In those 88 games, the Caps:. Went 45-33-10, for an overall points percentage of .568. Earned 35 wins in regulation and another 7 in overtime. Scored 283 goals (3.22 goals/game) and gave up 264...
chatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team

The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy