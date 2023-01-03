Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
chatsports.com
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
If Chiefs play neutral-site AFC Championship Game, where will it be? NFL is discussing
The Chiefs still can clinch the AFC No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs this weekend without the AFC Championship game moving. Here’s how.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
It's Your Week: How USA TODAY Sports covered Damar Hamlin and the NFL
"Nothing matters more to us than being respectful."
Sean McVay Addresses TV Interest, Status With Rams
The Rams coach is going through his worst season in Los Angeles.
chatsports.com
Marcus Mariota QUIT On The Falcons? Arthur Smith Hot Seat? NFL Draft Targets | Falcons News & Rumors
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota got benched during the Falcons Week 14 BYE. Arthur Smith and the Falcons front office then placed Mariota on the Falcons injured reserve, which ended his season. An anonymous NFL Agent believes that Mariota quit on the Falcons, rather than being the backup to rookie Desmond Ridder for the final 4 games of the 2022 NFL Season. Falcons Today and Chat S.
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 4)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has announced that QB Justin Fields will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. Fields had an MRI on a sore hip which revealed a hip strain. While the Bears injury is not considered serious or long-term, sitting him in a meaningless Week 18 game is the smart decision for Chicago. Nathan Peterman will start with Tim Boyle serving as the backup quarterback. Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors. Bears Now by Chat Sports is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.
chatsports.com
NFL Week 18: AFC West best bets
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday for their final game of the regular season. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchup?
chatsports.com
Phinsider Open Thread: Which Miami Dolphins Coaches Should Be Worried?
Being a Miami Dolphins fan is a function of wash, rinse, and repeat at some point for every one of us. The Phins are a bad team again so we fire everyone or at least the head coach, then hire the next new exciting head coach, maybe even a new GM, new coaching staff, add this or that free agent, and draft the next greatest ..... ever, do well for a bit, crash and burn and then do it all over again. As someone who has been on this ride as long as anyone, I do think that lack of patience at the top has been part of the problem, meaning maybe there was a coach, or perhaps an interim head coach that we should have stood by for a while to see what he would give us and the same could be said about certain players.
Mr. CFB & Friends, Championship Edition
Can Georgia repeat as national champions? Can TCU pull off the shocker? We break it all down right here on our TMG Podcast. Enjoy!!! To continue, click right here:
chatsports.com
Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft
On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
chatsports.com
Lions vs. Packers Preview, Prediction, Injury Report, Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, & D’Andre Swift
The Lions vs. Packers preview is coming at you hereby Lions Talk by Chat Sports. The Lions defeated the Bears in Week 17. Can HC Dan Campbell gets another win on the road for the Lions on Sunday vs. the Packers? Also, Lions injury news with Lions Talk by Chat Sports injury report is set to come out tomorrow.
TNT’s NBA Crew Trolled Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe on Thursday
The laughter started shortly after the show came on the air on Thursday night.
chatsports.com
Wax On! Marlowe Announces Return for 2023 Season
Standout linebacker Marlowe Wax is set to return for the 2023 season, bolstering an Orange defensive unit that returns stars at every level. The Orange's leading tackler in 2022, he was an honorable mention All-ACC selection this season. Fellow Mob Podcast member Caleb Okechukwu announced his return for next season earlier this week as well.
chatsports.com
Thoughts On Last Night
I began playing football at the age of eight in 1959, and since then I have always had some involvement in the game at various levels. When I was a sophomore in college (Fall of 1970), I was playing for Dean Junior College in Massachusetts and on what turned out to be the last play in the game of our last game of the season, I hit the quarterback of the opposing team (Coast Guard Academy JV) in such a way that he fractured his back. The player (Reggie Flagg) lay motionless on the field for a few minutes while medical personnel attended to him.
Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers
The Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery.
chatsports.com
The Noon Number: Turning the Page
88 - Number of regular-season games played by the Capitals in the calendar year of 2022. In those 88 games, the Caps:. Went 45-33-10, for an overall points percentage of .568. Earned 35 wins in regulation and another 7 in overtime. Scored 283 goals (3.22 goals/game) and gave up 264...
chatsports.com
GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team
The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
