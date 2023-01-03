ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez brutally trolled by Domino’s Pizza after Reds horror show at Brentford

By Joshua Jones
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EEeW_0k1qgvEM00

DARWIN NUNEZ cannot get a slice of luck right now - and Domino's were on hand to take the pizza out of the struggling Liverpool striker.

The Uruguayan forward must be feeling a bit cheesed off at the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daEp9_0k1qgvEM00
Darwin Nunez cut a frustrated figure against Brentford Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG75g_0k1qgvEM00

He could - maybe should have scored - at least a hat-trick against Leicester on Friday night and had to be helped out by Wout Faes' comedy of errors after squandering chances against Aston Villa before that.

And things got no better for the c-rusty striker, who is still stuck on five Premier League goals, against Brentford.

The buzzing Bees stuffed Liverpool 3-1 on Monday and had two marginal VAR calls go against them on a memorable night at the Brentford Community Stadium.

But at the other end, Nunez's dip continued.

He wasted a glorious chance to break his duck after rounding David Raya before Ben Mee cleared off the line.

Nunez, 23, did find the back of the net with a neat finish... only for VAR to have its say and chalk it off.

He failed to deliver as he dragged another finish well wide and to top it off, his frustrations boiled over with a booking before Bryan Mbeumo sealed all three points.

And takeaway pizza giants Domino's piled more misery on the luckless Liverpool man with a brutal trolling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkzoD_0k1qgvEM00

They tweeted a photo of the £85million striker and joked: "Sorry if we’ve missed any orders tonight, we’ve just had this guy start."

Some fans appreciated the quip but others were disappointed by the company's cheeky jibe, especially as there are 15 Domino's stores in Liverpool.

Nunez will no dough-t be desperate to prove his worth in the box in the FA Cup against Wolves on Saturday.

But another game without a goal will surely leave fans' patience stretched and the striker himself feeling a little flat...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2eh7_0k1qgvEM00
He had one goal ruled out by VAR and missed a host of other chances Credit: PA

Comments / 0

The US Sun

