ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick posts emotional update about stricken dad on 54th birthday telling F1 legend ‘I love you’

By Henry Holloway
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gae4g_0k1qgh7Q00

MICHAEL Schumacher's son has shared a touching tribute to his F1 legend father as the stricken start turned 54.

The seven-time world champion has not been seen or heard from since a horror ski crash back in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pekkv_0k1qgh7Q00
Mick shared a touching tribute to Michael on Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWl5v_0k1qgh7Q00
Mick also shared a picture of the Schumacher family on Christmas Eve

His son Mick, 23, took to Instagram as the motorsport world marked the Ferrari and Mercedes legend's birthday on January 3.

He shared a touching photo of dad and son smiling as they posed inside a picture frame.

"Happy birthday to the best Dad ever ❤️ love you!," wrote Mick.

The post received hundreds of thousands of likes in just a few hours.

Fans and wellwishers also posted messages of support for Schuey.

The F1 legend's health remains a closely guarded secret by the family, with very little information being made public.

Michael's last F1 team, Mercedes, posted a single heart on the picture shared by Mick.

Mick - who is also a racing driver - recently signed for the team as a reserve driver, being the backup to Brit duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Ferrari engineer Gino Rosato also replied to Mick's post, replying "Happy Birthday" with three hearts.

He also posted his own tribute to Michael.

"Time passes but certain things never change", wrote Gino.

"You are still the Greatest of All Time !! Some drove the best cars , you drove the best races !! Always in my heart."

He shared a picture of Michael smiling as the pair posed together with champagne bottles.

Days before on Christmas Eve, Mick had also shared a touching family photo showing him sitting alongside his mum Corinna and sister Gina-Maria.

Fans also responded to the message, noticing the horrible absence of Michael.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSMEZ_0k1qgh7Q00
Ferrari mechanic Gino Rosato also paid tribute to Schumacher

Michael suffered a traumatic brain injury while skiing with the then teen Mick near Meribel, France, on December 29, 2013.

Doctors battled to save his life and put him in a medically induced coma.

Since then he is said to have regained consciousness - but his family has kept details of his health a closely-guarded secret.

After leaving hospital, he was reportedly cared for by a private medical team at his home in Switzerland.

Only a few close friends are allowed to visit him.

The lack of official updates on Michael's health has left room for speculation and conflicting reports from "insiders" about his slow progress.

Some have claimed he was in a vegetative state while others claimed he was awake and able to talk.

Schumacher's pal ex-F1 boss Jean Todt - who is understood be one of few friends who goes to see the stricken driver - gave a rare update in July 2022.

The 74-year-old told German TV channel RTL: "I don't miss Michael, I see him. Yes, it's true, I watch races with Michael.

"But sure, I guess what I miss is what we used to do together."

The former Ferrari chief previously told how he "hopes the world" will be able to see his dear friend again, revealing Schumacher has "never changed".

He continued: "I don't leave him alone. Him, Corinna, the family, we've had so many experiences together.

"The beauty of what we have experienced is part of us and it goes on.

"Sometimes success and money changes you. But Michael has never changed. He's so strong."

The F1 legend was a seven-time-world champion - winning five times for Ferrari and twice for Benetton - and is regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c3Qt_0k1qgh7Q00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwzxK_0k1qgh7Q00

He raced from 1991 to 2006, and again from 2010 to 2012, winning 91 races.

And the brief second act of his career saw him become instrumental in setting up Lewis Hamilton's dominant Mercedes team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nkuc1_0k1qgh7Q00
Michael and Mick had a very close bond Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sDjQ_0k1qgh7Q00
The 23-year-old followed his dad's footsteps into F1 Credit: AFP

Comments / 6

Doug Nowell
5d ago

It’s not a big secret! The man will never be right again,he has been injured and he’s not the same person he once was,it was a accident that changed his life and his family’s!!

Reply
5
Enid
4d ago

Wishing Michael, only the Best......I feel so sorry for his family too..... Happy and Healthy New Year......🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀

Reply
3
Related
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere, 73, Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, & Rarely Seen Sons Send Holiday Greetings: Photo

Richard Gere, 73, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, have wished fans a Merry Christmas with a rare picture of their family! The happy couple took to Instagram on Dec. 24 with a sweet snapshot of them on a dock with their two sons, 3-and-a-half-year-old Alexander and their 2-year-old son whom they welcomed in April 2020 and whose name is not known. “Merry Christmas … from our family to yours,” they captioned the photo, which was shared on Alejandra’s page.
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
New York Post

Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, dies after bidding fans heart-rending farewell

Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away from cancer at 20 — just days after bidding farewell to her fans in a tear-jerking Instagram video. The clip amassed over 970,000 likes as fans and admirers mourned the courageous youngster’s passing. A family member confirmed that Huelva died on Tuesday in an Instagram story posted to her page. “Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star,” they wrote. “Thank you for everything.” The Seville social media star officially died of complications from Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that she’d battled throughout her teens after getting diagnosed in...
tennisuptodate.com

Osaka mystery continues as whereabouts unknown of two time champion ahead of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka is nowhere to be seen and it seems unlikely that she'll compete at the first grand slam of the year which happens to be one of her better ones. She won four grand slam trophies in her career with two coming at the US Open and four coming at the Australian Open. It seems like Osaka won't play at the Australia this year as she's yet to surface publicly. Nobody really knows where she is and had she been practicing on a court somewhere there would have probably been news about it.
People

Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos

Robert Griffin III was joined by pregnant wife Grete Griffin at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony, which allowed the soon-to-be mom of three to show off her baby bump Robert Griffin III's family is getting ready to expand. Ahead of welcoming their third baby together, the NFL star turned Monday Night Countdown co-host stepped out Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center with wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, who is almost nine months pregnant with their third baby together. Following the ceremony, Grete, 29, chatted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestletalk.com

Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character

A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
Page Six

‘RHOM’ star Julia Lemigova reacts to wife Martina Navratilova’s cancer diagnoses

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Julia Lemigova is staying positive after her wife, Martina Navratilova, was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support,” Lemigova, 50, wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of herself and the retired tennis player, 66, with their dog. “Together, we will fight this ♥️,” she added. Some of the former model’s “RHOM” castmates sent their love in the comments section of her post. “We love you both and positive thoughts only 😍❤️,” Guerdy Abraira wrote. “❤️❤️,” Larsa Pippen added. Navratilova announced earlier Monday that she is battling both throat...
TEXAS STATE
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic

Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
HAWAII STATE
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
955K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy