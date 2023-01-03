ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clive, IA

Hot 104.7

Iowa Native To Compete on Upcoming Season of ‘The Bachelor’

A 24-year-old Iowa native is about to become the Hawkeye State's latest connection to the ABC reality series 'The Bachelor'. Mercedes Northrup, originally from Bloomfield, will be among the 30 contestants vying for the affection of bachelor Zach Shallcross during season 27th of the franchise. It premiers Monday, January 23...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You

A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Hawkeye star joins friends to give back to Des Moines kids

DES MOINES, Iowa — To understand someone you should walk a mile in their shoes. “It shows community unity in Des Moines and I want to show and showcase how black men in the community of Des Moines can come together and really give back to their community,” said Kaleb Nichols who is a student […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?

Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

You Named The Child What? Iowa’s Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022

A lot of bundles of joy came into the world in Iowa and local hospitals rounded up some of the most common names that parents had for their new kiddos. I think we can agree that modern naming conventions can get really out of hand. There are so many unnecessary y's and consonants and people that try too hard to be unique. The worst offender I've seen on Facebook lately was this gem:
IOWA STATE
pmq.com

Monsters Lurk in All Corners of this Des Moines Pizzeria

Monsterama Arcade features 50 vintage arcade games, many with a horror-show theme, and pizzas with names like The Slaughter House and Firestarter. Co-owner Chris Pruisner originally intended the venue to serve as additional space for his tattoo parlor. Monsters are on the prowl at a pizzeria/arcade in Des Moines, Iowa,...
DES MOINES, IA
Hot 104.7

Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota

Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
MASON CITY, IA
iheart.com

Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines

Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

For one Iowa mom, Damar Hamlin's scare hit close to home

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — The shocking moment Damar Hamlin fell to the ground motionless, one Iowa mom relived her own son's near-death experience and the life-saving efforts of first responders. Last August, Brenden Pfannebecker fell three stories from a building on Court Avenue onto the concrete below. He was unresponsive...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

IGHSAU announces regional wrestling assignments

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced regional wrestling assignments. The regional wrestling meets are slated for Friday, January 27th at 11:00 AM. The top four regional finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet on February 2nd and 3rd in Coralville. Find the...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
B100

These Are The Funniest Towns In Iowa

Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Iowa. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student

DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher

I had no idea that lots of folks around Minnesota are cleaning much more than just dirty silverware in their dishwashers. Did you wash any of these 11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher other than dishes?. Dog Toys: Just make sure the toys are dishwasher safe. It should...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

