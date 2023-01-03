ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Secure Pick No. 3 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals finally know where they'll be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals finally know where they'll be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft: The third overall selection. Heading into Sunday, the Cardinals could have drafted as high as pick No. 2 and as low as...
GEORGIA STATE

