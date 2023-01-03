Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Broncos close disappointing season on high note, edge Chargers
Russell Wilson was 13-for-24 passing for 283 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, Latavius Murray rushed for 103 yards and
Browns part ways with Bernie Kosar after former NFL star places bet on team to win
The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Bernie Kosar after the former quarterback placed a bet on the team to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cardinals Secure Pick No. 3 in 2023 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals finally know where they'll be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals finally know where they'll be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft: The third overall selection. Heading into Sunday, the Cardinals could have drafted as high as pick No. 2 and as low as...
Packers Would Play 49ers in NFL Playoffs
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions were eliminated when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.
Bernie Kosar removed from Browns vs. Steelers game coverage after bet
Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to Twitter Sunday to announce his "services are no longer desired or needed" by the team.
