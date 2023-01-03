Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tatiana, the Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Cowell's Insanity Defense Rejected by First Appellate District of CaliforniaCorrie WritingOakland, CA
Related
contracosta.news
Lafayette Proclaims a Local State of Emergency Due to Severe Storms
Lafayette has proclaimed a Local State of Emergency due to severe storms expected this week, following flooding and mudslides just days ago during the storm on December 31. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected from this afternoon (Wednesday, January 4) through Thursday morning. Flooding is likely in some parts of the Bay Area, and falling trees could cause damage, block roads and cause power outages, so please take precautions to stay safe.
contracosta.news
Contra Costa County Prepares for Rain and Flooding
The National Weather Service reports that widespread rain was falling over the Bay Area for the morning commute. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected later Wednesday with winds between 35-55 mph. The weather service has warned most of the Bay Area is under flood watch as residents are...
contracosta.news
Regional Parks Closed Through Thursday Due to Upcoming Atmospheric River Storm System
Due to expected storm conditions and high winds, all East Bay Regional Parks are closed Wednesday, January 4, 2023, through Thursday, January 5, 2023. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning for the San Francisco Bay Area with flooding, landslides, and rapidly rising rivers and creeks possible.
contracosta.news
Legal Professionals Wanted for Contra Costa County Mock Trial Program
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — The 42nd Annual Contra Costa County High School Mock Trial Program is scheduled to begin at the end of January; and volunteer legal professionals and students are greatly needed to lend their expertise. The program is held on seven weekday evenings during January and February...
contracosta.news
Save Mount Diablo Expands Its Free Discover Diablo Hikes and Outings Program for 2023
CONTRA COSTA, STANISLAUS, AND SAN BENITO COUNTIES— Explore some of the East Bay’s premiere hiking and natural areas with Save Mount Diablo in 2023, including places rarely open to the public. The Discover Diablo outings series offers guided hikes, themed walks, and other outdoor activities: mountain biking; rock...
contracosta.news
Concord Set to Talk Term Sheet for Naval Weapons Station Project
This Saturday’s City Council meeting, where the Council will consider the proposed Term Sheet for the Base Reuse Project at the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, has a new location: the Concord City Council Chamber located at 1950 Parkside Dr. The Jan. 7 meeting will begin at 9 a.m....
contracosta.news
Brentwood and Oakley Police Seek Robbery Suspect
The Brentwood and Oakley Police Departments are looking for a robbery suspect who hit at least three gas stations Wednesday night. At 7:20 PM a Hispanic adult male entered the 7-11 at Main and Empire and simulated having a gun. The male robbed the clerk of all of the money in the register. The suspect is further described as being 5’8”, wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with a camouflage logo on it, black jeans, black shoes and a dark cloth over his face.
contracosta.news
Update: Two Shot in Antioch Tuesday Afternoon
Just before 2:15 pm Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a home on Greystone Drive in the City of Antioch on a report that a female said she had been wounded in a shooting. According to preliminary information, the female was shot in the leg and was transported to...
contracosta.news
Antioch Woman Faces Murder Charge in Shooting Death
Martinez, Calif. – An Antioch woman faces a felony murder charge with an enhancement for the shooting death of a neighbor. 37-year-old Serico Justice is currently in the Martinez Detention Facility awaiting arraignment for a felony murder charge [PC187(a)] with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm [PC12022.53(d)]. Justice’s use of a handgun caused the injury and death of 31-year-old Hannisha Jamilah Willis on December 27, 2022. The incident occurred on the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in Antioch, where the women lived next door to each other.
contracosta.news
Health Department Asks DA to Pursue Legal Action Against Martinez Refining Company
On Wednesday, Contra Costa Health (CCH) formally requested that the District Attorney consider taking legal action against the Martinez Refining Company (MRC) for not notifying the County after the refinery released more than 20 tons of metal-laden dust into the community over the Thanksgiving holiday. The accidental release of “spent...
Comments / 0