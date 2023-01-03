ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

Lafayette Proclaims a Local State of Emergency Due to Severe Storms

Lafayette has proclaimed a Local State of Emergency due to severe storms expected this week, following flooding and mudslides just days ago during the storm on December 31. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected from this afternoon (Wednesday, January 4) through Thursday morning. Flooding is likely in some parts of the Bay Area, and falling trees could cause damage, block roads and cause power outages, so please take precautions to stay safe.
LAFAYETTE, CA
Contra Costa County Prepares for Rain and Flooding

The National Weather Service reports that widespread rain was falling over the Bay Area for the morning commute. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected later Wednesday with winds between 35-55 mph. The weather service has warned most of the Bay Area is under flood watch as residents are...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Concord Set to Talk Term Sheet for Naval Weapons Station Project

This Saturday’s City Council meeting, where the Council will consider the proposed Term Sheet for the Base Reuse Project at the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, has a new location: the Concord City Council Chamber located at 1950 Parkside Dr. The Jan. 7 meeting will begin at 9 a.m....
CONCORD, CA
Brentwood and Oakley Police Seek Robbery Suspect

The Brentwood and Oakley Police Departments are looking for a robbery suspect who hit at least three gas stations Wednesday night. At 7:20 PM a Hispanic adult male entered the 7-11 at Main and Empire and simulated having a gun. The male robbed the clerk of all of the money in the register. The suspect is further described as being 5’8”, wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with a camouflage logo on it, black jeans, black shoes and a dark cloth over his face.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Update: Two Shot in Antioch Tuesday Afternoon

Just before 2:15 pm Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a home on Greystone Drive in the City of Antioch on a report that a female said she had been wounded in a shooting. According to preliminary information, the female was shot in the leg and was transported to...
ANTIOCH, CA
Antioch Woman Faces Murder Charge in Shooting Death

Martinez, Calif. – An Antioch woman faces a felony murder charge with an enhancement for the shooting death of a neighbor. 37-year-old Serico Justice is currently in the Martinez Detention Facility awaiting arraignment for a felony murder charge [PC187(a)] with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm [PC12022.53(d)]. Justice’s use of a handgun caused the injury and death of 31-year-old Hannisha Jamilah Willis on December 27, 2022. The incident occurred on the 2300 block of Mandarin Way in Antioch, where the women lived next door to each other.
ANTIOCH, CA
Health Department Asks DA to Pursue Legal Action Against Martinez Refining Company

On Wednesday, Contra Costa Health (CCH) formally requested that the District Attorney consider taking legal action against the Martinez Refining Company (MRC) for not notifying the County after the refinery released more than 20 tons of metal-laden dust into the community over the Thanksgiving holiday. The accidental release of “spent...
MARTINEZ, CA

