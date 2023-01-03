ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, ND

VCPS to host art show Monday, January 9

The Valley City High School Art Show is fast approaching, and this year promises another year of creativity and talent displayed by our VCPS students K-12, all showcased together under one roof. Stephani Krueger, VCHS art instructor, shares that the event went so well last year and was so well...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Roughriders take two from Hi-Liners

The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders boys and girls teams are both ranked fourth in the state coming into Tuesday night’s matchup with Valley City. The boys used a strong second half to pick up an 83-54 win over the Hi-Liners while the girls used a strong for first half on the way to a 66-39 win.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Competitors aim high at Eagles annual Cornhole Tournament

2023 brought a packed house to the Valley City Eagles Club beginning with their annual Cornhole Tournament in which 11 teams competed for the top honor. Congratulations to first place team of Shane and Casey Everson. Second place goes to 9 year old Avery and his dad Nick Gerlach. Third...
VALLEY CITY, ND

