Times-Online
Burchill family carries on the tradition and success of small town business in Valley City
Greg Burchill and his family have helped shape Valley City as it is today. With his four businesses defining the city’s landscape by capturing its soul as a community-centered, family-oriented town of opportunity. Burchill runs Enterprise Sales, the EconoLodge (formerly the Wagon Wheel Inn), Tavern 94 and Clear Cut...
Times-Online
VCPS to host art show Monday, January 9
The Valley City High School Art Show is fast approaching, and this year promises another year of creativity and talent displayed by our VCPS students K-12, all showcased together under one roof. Stephani Krueger, VCHS art instructor, shares that the event went so well last year and was so well...
Times-Online
Local Valley City youngster set to have open heart surgery in February
For any parent out there, finding out your child has a medical issue, let alone needing a major surgery can be life changing. No one ever wants to hear that someone they love is going to have to experience something that traumatic, let alone their five-year-old daughter. For Danays Malcolm...
Times-Online
Roughriders take two from Hi-Liners
The Grand Forks Red River Roughriders boys and girls teams are both ranked fourth in the state coming into Tuesday night’s matchup with Valley City. The boys used a strong second half to pick up an 83-54 win over the Hi-Liners while the girls used a strong for first half on the way to a 66-39 win.
Times-Online
Hi-Liners participate in Rumble on yhe Red, place three in Varsity, two in girls
It is the largest high school sanctioned wrestling tournament in the country. It’s held over three days with 22 mats, 1500+ Varsity/JV wrestlers, and 800+ youth wrestlers. It is The Rumble On The Red. And it was held this past weekend in Fargo at the Fargodome. Valley City had...
Times-Online
Competitors aim high at Eagles annual Cornhole Tournament
2023 brought a packed house to the Valley City Eagles Club beginning with their annual Cornhole Tournament in which 11 teams competed for the top honor. Congratulations to first place team of Shane and Casey Everson. Second place goes to 9 year old Avery and his dad Nick Gerlach. Third...
