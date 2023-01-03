Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Margaret T. Hudson, PNC retiree
Margaret T. Hudson, 94, of Millsboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home. Margaret was born April 16, 1928, in Laurel, daughter of the late Delbert Tindall and the late Nettie (Mills) Tindall. She graduated from Laurel High School Class of 1946. Margaret began her working career with...
Cape Gazette
Janet Greenawalt-Capitan, dedicated community volunteer
Janet Greenawalt-Capitan passed away peacefully Christmas morning Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after losing her battle with bone cancer. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and will be remembered by those who knew her as a kind, caring, helpful and loving wife, mother, Nana and friend.
Cape Gazette
Tappan-Horn family history in Rehoboth is focus of Jan. 12 talk
The next Rehoboth Beach History Lecture, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, will focus on the love story of Nettie Tappan and Bill Horn. The talk will kick off the celebration of Rehoboth’s 150th anniversary. The Tappans and the Horns were prominent working families in Rehoboth Beach who...
Cape Gazette
Grotto seeks variance for Rehoboth hotel
Two months ago, representatives from Grotto Pizza introduced a proposal for a hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk. In the meeting before Rehoboth planning commissioners, they said the 58,300-square-foot hotel was set to be four floors with 60 rooms. Vince Robertson, the attorney representing developer One...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Beach gales
Insightful, thought-provoking cartoons based upon happenings in Delaware's Cape Region. Check back twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, to see the latest cartoon published in the Cape Gazette.
Cape Gazette
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announces promotions
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announced the promotion of Alyssa Sinagra to vice president and Mary Mengason to senior vice president. “Alyssa has been instrumental in developing the individual market division; what was once a two-person department has now expanded into a team of 10 across the Salisbury and Easton locations,” said Cindy Whaley, AHBS president. Sinagra joined the agency in 2006 as a customer service representative; over the years, she was promoted to account executive and then to senior account executive in 2016. She has received many accolades, such as Person of the Year for the Eastern Shore Association of Health Underwriters, the Mutual Sales Leaders Award from Mutual of Omaha, Humana’s Heavy Hitter Award and the Best in Class Award from Aetna.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County officials sworn in
Winners in the November election, including two Sussex County councilmen and three county row officers (all Republicans), were sworn in Jan. 3 to begin the new year. Re-elected to second four-year terms are District 4 Councilman Doug Hudson, who lives near Dagsboro, and District 5 Councilman John Rieley of rural Millsboro.
Cape Gazette
Beautifully Decorated Condo in Rehoboth Beach on the Boardwalk!
Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer.
Cape Gazette
Milton council to discuss McDonald’s request
Site-plan review of the proposed McDonald’s on Route 16 in Milton will pass through the first step at town council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Milton library. At the meeting, council’s likely course of action is to send the request to the planning and...
Cape Gazette
Would a pizza by any other name …
Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
Cape Gazette
Mary Catherene Towson, generous soul
Mary CathereneTowson, 80, of Ocean View, formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in her home. She was born in Baltimore, Md., Oct. 13, 1942, daughter of the late William Martz and the late Elouise (Jenkins) Martz. Mary attended and graduated from Western High School in...
Cape Gazette
Support a blue economy in Lewes
Lewes is inextricably linked to water – the menhaden industry, the city’s strategic location at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, its natural beauty that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each summer. The University of Delaware, Delaware State University, and others in the government and private sectors...
Cape Gazette
Glenn D. Hoy, Vietnam veteran
Glenn D. Hoy, 71, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Milton. He was born April 10, 1951, in Long Branch, N.J., to John Devere Hoy Jr. and Lulu Burst. He attended Neptune High School. Glenn was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the U.S. Army...
Cape Gazette
News briefs 1/6/23
Lewes Mayor and City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at city hall. Proclamations honoring the service of former Sen. Ernesto Lopez and former Rep. Steve Smyk will begin the meeting, followed by appointments to the public art committee, planning commission, bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee, and joint site development committee. Officials will continue to discuss and possibly vote on the First Baptist Church site plan; changes to code involving through lots and annexation zones; a recommendation from PAC regarding donations; Fisher-Martin House repairs; and a parking permit system for Lewes Beach.
Cape Gazette
Roots Rock Experience with The Fitzkee Brothers & Friends at The Room at Cedar Grove (guest Paul Cullen)
Fitzkee Brothers “ Roots Rock Experience“ is coming to The Room at Cedar Grove! Do you love Allman Brothers, Marcus King, The Band, Grateful Dead, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Crosby, Stills & Nash etc? Then you will love these four amazingly talented young musicians!. The Fitzkee Brothers, Lach &...
Cape Gazette
Unique look at Second Street in the 1940s
Thousands of people have wandered through the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church cemetery on Second Street in downtown Lewes. With headstones dating back to the early 1700s, the church and cemetery have remained a constant in an ever-changing world. This 1941 photograph is shot from a unique angle. Most photographers try to capture the beautiful church with its towering steeple, but John Vachon made a choice to shoot back toward Second Street. The focal point of the street is a building very familiar to ice cream aficionados, as it’s been the home of King’s Ice Cream since the early 1980s; even the awning looks pretty similar today. The buildings on either side of King’s also remain mostly intact. The only building razed from this photograph is the one to the far right, which was replaced with a brick building that was home to Mellon Bank, then Citizens Bank and now Compass Real Estate. If anyone is willing to share photographs of Lewes from the early 1900s through the 1980s, send them to newsroom@capegazette.com.
Cape Gazette
Paradise Companies donates to Beebe Medical Foundation
Two local companies helped raise nearly $31,000 for the Beebe Medical Foundation with end-of-season events. On Dec. 28, Paradise Companies, owner of Paradise Grill in Pot-Nets in Long Neck, donated $24,000 from its annual Flounder Pounder Open fishing tournament in August. The tournament sends teams of anglers out onto Delaware Bay to help catch the largest flounder. Proceeds from the tournament go to Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center – Beebe Medical Foundation is the charity arm of Beebe Healthcare.
Cape Gazette
Jimmie Allen to speak at Delaware State University commencement
Delaware State University announced its 2023 commencement speakers will be multi-platinum country music star Jimmie Allen and Dr. Willis L. Lonzer III, Alpha Phi Alpha International president. Allen, who grew up in Milton, attended the university from 2004 to 2006 before pursuing his music career. He will speak at the...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown arts group debuts new exhibit program
Georgetown Arts & Flowers has launched an Artist of the Month program, and Jeanne Locklair of Harbeson, a portrait painter, is being featured in January. Exhibits will be held at the Georgetown Public Library, 123 W. Pine St., Georgetown, from January to December, with a different artist highlighted each month. The public is welcome to visit during regular library hours and enjoy their works; go to georgetown.lib.de.us for details.
Cape Gazette
Lewes canal restoration work hits delay
Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
