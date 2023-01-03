Read full article on original website
Marsh Creek Road and Several Others Reopen After Storm Damages
On Friday, the Contra Costa County Public Works team announced several roads have now been reopened after crews had worked to clear mud, rocks and flood damages around the county. Marsh Creek Road is now open to all traffic between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road. The roadway experienced...
Nearly 200k Sandbags Made Available in Contra Costa County
Antioch – 3,000 sandbags. Contra Costa County Public Works (6 locations) – 40,000 sandbags. According to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, they are reporting dispatchers recived an uptick of 20% more 9-1-1 calls when compared to last year. The rescue boat crew was on patrol due to high water danger and its Crew 12 responded to multiple down trees across roadways and assisted with efforts to contain rain.
Walnut Creek Continues Recovery Efforts from Winter Storm
Residents urged to continue preparing for additional rain through the end of next week. Walnut Creek Public Works crews have been working steadily since the beginning of the storm surge on New Year’s Eve, and those efforts paid off with relatively few major incidents at City facilities, in our parks and open space, and on our streets.
Update: Man Pulled From Antioch Canal, Second Victim Not Located
At 2:10 pm Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and Antioch Police Department responded to a report of two people in the canal in the City of Antioch. Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria Drive where the reports of the male being in the water. By 2:22 pm, firefighters reported one person was pulled from the water, however, a second person was not yet located.
Upcoming Contra Costa County Crab Feed Events
Crab feed season is underway this month with several upcoming events and many more coming through March in Contra Costa County. There are plenty of upcoming festivities to select from and enjoy. Some really great causes from Choice in Aging, First Tee Contra Costa, The Network of Care to many...
Dec. 20-31: Brentwood Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between December 20-31 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 12/24 – Balfour Rd: VEH WAS BROKEN INTO TOOK A BUNCH OF VALUABLES, UNK HOW THEY GAINED ENTRY. VEH/ WHI 2004 AUDI A4.
Legal Professionals Wanted for Contra Costa County Mock Trial Program
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — The 42nd Annual Contra Costa County High School Mock Trial Program is scheduled to begin at the end of January; and volunteer legal professionals and students are greatly needed to lend their expertise. The program is held on seven weekday evenings during January and February...
28 Contra Costa Schools Selected as State Distinguished Schools
PLEASANT HILL, Calif.— Twenty-eight Contra Costa County elementary schools are being honored with the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools award by the California Department of Education (CDE). According to the CDE, these exceptional elementary schools are, “illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience shown by educators and schools...
