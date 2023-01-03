At 2:10 pm Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and Antioch Police Department responded to a report of two people in the canal in the City of Antioch. Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria Drive where the reports of the male being in the water. By 2:22 pm, firefighters reported one person was pulled from the water, however, a second person was not yet located.

