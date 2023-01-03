ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

contracosta.news

Marsh Creek Road and Several Others Reopen After Storm Damages

On Friday, the Contra Costa County Public Works team announced several roads have now been reopened after crews had worked to clear mud, rocks and flood damages around the county. Marsh Creek Road is now open to all traffic between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road. The roadway experienced...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
contracosta.news

Nearly 200k Sandbags Made Available in Contra Costa County

Antioch – 3,000 sandbags. Contra Costa County Public Works (6 locations) – 40,000 sandbags. According to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, they are reporting dispatchers recived an uptick of 20% more 9-1-1 calls when compared to last year. The rescue boat crew was on patrol due to high water danger and its Crew 12 responded to multiple down trees across roadways and assisted with efforts to contain rain.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
contracosta.news

Walnut Creek Continues Recovery Efforts from Winter Storm

Residents urged to continue preparing for additional rain through the end of next week. Walnut Creek Public Works crews have been working steadily since the beginning of the storm surge on New Year’s Eve, and those efforts paid off with relatively few major incidents at City facilities, in our parks and open space, and on our streets.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
contracosta.news

Update: Man Pulled From Antioch Canal, Second Victim Not Located

At 2:10 pm Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and Antioch Police Department responded to a report of two people in the canal in the City of Antioch. Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria Drive where the reports of the male being in the water. By 2:22 pm, firefighters reported one person was pulled from the water, however, a second person was not yet located.
ANTIOCH, CA
contracosta.news

Upcoming Contra Costa County Crab Feed Events

Crab feed season is underway this month with several upcoming events and many more coming through March in Contra Costa County. There are plenty of upcoming festivities to select from and enjoy. Some really great causes from Choice in Aging, First Tee Contra Costa, The Network of Care to many...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
contracosta.news

Dec. 20-31: Brentwood Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between December 20-31 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 12/24 – Balfour Rd: VEH WAS BROKEN INTO TOOK A BUNCH OF VALUABLES, UNK HOW THEY GAINED ENTRY. VEH/ WHI 2004 AUDI A4.
BRENTWOOD, CA
contracosta.news

28 Contra Costa Schools Selected as State Distinguished Schools

PLEASANT HILL, Calif.— Twenty-eight Contra Costa County elementary schools are being honored with the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools award by the California Department of Education (CDE). According to the CDE, these exceptional elementary schools are, “illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience shown by educators and schools...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

