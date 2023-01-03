Saginaw’s new trash collection company is experiencing delays in picking up some resident’s trash. The city started a new contract with the company Priotity Waste, transitioning from the MidMichigan Waste Authority, and it is the new company’s first week of service. MMWA officials say there is often a learning curve when a new company takes over, so some delays are to be expected.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO