Read full article on original website
Related
White Cloud Man Dies In Rollover Crash
A 66-year-old man from White Cloud was killed in a crash on Friday. Newaygo County deputies were called to E. 40th St. in Everett Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east when it crossed the centerline, went off the road and flipped. The...
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
WNEM
Police investigate body found in Saginaw river
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Two year anniversary of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Congressman Dan Kildee recounts his experiences at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 on the two...
wsgw.com
State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
GRPD investigating overnight shooting at bowling alley parking lot
Grand Rapids police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Clique Lanes parking lot on Stocking Avenue NW.
WNEM
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
wsgw.com
Trash Service Transition Causing Pick Up Delays in Saginaw
Saginaw’s new trash collection company is experiencing delays in picking up some resident’s trash. The city started a new contract with the company Priotity Waste, transitioning from the MidMichigan Waste Authority, and it is the new company’s first week of service. MMWA officials say there is often a learning curve when a new company takes over, so some delays are to be expected.
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
wsgw.com
Alma Man Who Attacked Police to Stand Trial
An Alma man charged with shooting at police more than 18 months ago is headed to trial. 29-year-old Tyler Moreno faces 18 charges including 3 counts of attempted murder. In October 2021 Moreno allegedly shot at police outside the Alma Police Department, continuing to shoot at police as they chased him west on Superior Street. Police returned fire, wounding Moreno, and he was arrested near the campus of Alma College.
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building
BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
WWMTCw
Wyoming teen arrested in deadly New Year's crash
LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming, Mich. is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, after a fatal crash Sunday. Kalamazoo: Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police. Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, was driving on a curve of I-94...
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
Snow fleas arrive with cold weather, but aren't the pests you may think
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the winter storm last week, you may have noticed what look like clumps of dirt on top of the snow. But if you look closer, that dirt may actually be bugs. Snow fleas show up every year, but you may have never noticed them...
NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
wsgw.com
Delta College Planetarium to Screen New Film on Northern Lights
The Delta College Planetarium in downtown Bay City will premiere a film that gives viewers a detailed look at the Northern Lights this weekend. “Aurora: Lights of Wonder” features the work of Korean-based astrophotographer and planetarium filmmaker Kwon O Chul. The film explores various aspects of the phenomenon, including causes, mythology, colors, and more.
abc12.com
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued. Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening...
Comments / 0