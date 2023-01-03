ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

9&10 News

White Cloud Man Dies In Rollover Crash

A 66-year-old man from White Cloud was killed in a crash on Friday. Newaygo County deputies were called to E. 40th St. in Everett Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east when it crossed the centerline, went off the road and flipped. The...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
WNEM

Police investigate body found in Saginaw river

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Two year anniversary of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Congressman Dan Kildee recounts his experiences at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 on the two...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw

Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Birch Run police officer suddenly dies

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
wsgw.com

Trash Service Transition Causing Pick Up Delays in Saginaw

Saginaw’s new trash collection company is experiencing delays in picking up some resident’s trash. The city started a new contract with the company Priotity Waste, transitioning from the MidMichigan Waste Authority, and it is the new company’s first week of service. MMWA officials say there is often a learning curve when a new company takes over, so some delays are to be expected.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Alma Man Who Attacked Police to Stand Trial

An Alma man charged with shooting at police more than 18 months ago is headed to trial. 29-year-old Tyler Moreno faces 18 charges including 3 counts of attempted murder. In October 2021 Moreno allegedly shot at police outside the Alma Police Department, continuing to shoot at police as they chased him west on Superior Street. Police returned fire, wounding Moreno, and he was arrested near the campus of Alma College.
ALMA, MI
The Saginaw News

Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building

BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
BAY CITY, MI
WWMTCw

Wyoming teen arrested in deadly New Year's crash

LaPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A teenager from Wyoming, Mich. is facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, after a fatal crash Sunday. Kalamazoo: Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police. Jordan M. Morrissey, 19, was driving on a curve of I-94...
WYOMING, MI
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
wsgw.com

Delta College Planetarium to Screen New Film on Northern Lights

The Delta College Planetarium in downtown Bay City will premiere a film that gives viewers a detailed look at the Northern Lights this weekend. “Aurora: Lights of Wonder” features the work of Korean-based astrophotographer and planetarium filmmaker Kwon O Chul. The film explores various aspects of the phenomenon, including causes, mythology, colors, and more.
BAY CITY, MI

