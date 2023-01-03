ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maddie McCann’s parents vow they will ‘never give up’ in new pledge to find daughter who vanished 15 years ago

 3 days ago
MADELEINE McCann's parents have vowed they will "never give up" in a pledge to find their daughter.

Kate and Gerry, both 54, added they will "never forget" Maddie and are entering the 16th year without her with "continued determination and positivity".

Madeleine McCann disappeared almost 16 years ago Credit: PA
Kate and Gerry McCann said they will 'never forget' their daughter Credit: PA

But it is still uncertain if prime suspect Christian B will be charged over her disappearance.

Kate and Gerry also thanked supporters for bringing an “extra touch of warmth and hope to our lives” over Christmas.

They added the festive period is never the same with their “family incomplete.”

Heart doctor Gerry and ex GP turned hospital medical worker Kate wrote online today: "We’d like to wish all our supporters a very happy, healthy and peaceful 2023.

"As has been the case over the many years without Madeleine, the kind messages of support and Christmas wishes which we have received have brought that extra touch of warmth and hope to our lives.

"Christmas and other celebratory events will never be the same with our family incomplete, but we continue to make the best of our situation whilst never forgetting or giving up.

"We head into the new year with continued determination and positivity.

"May 2023 be a good one for us all. With our best wishes and eternal thanks. Kate, Gerry & family."

The couple, from Rothley, Leicestershire, have 17-year-old twins Sean and Amelie.

Their welcoming message comes after they chose not to post a Christmas message for only the second time since their daughter’s kidnap from a Portuguese holiday apartment in May 2007.

Last May they posted on her 19th birthday: "We love you and we're waiting for you and we're never going to give up."

And in October the £13million probe into Maddie's disappearance was given another £300,000.

Reports suggest German Police are expected to finally grill and possibly bring charges against key suspect Christian Brueckner over the coming months.

Detectives are due to hold a top level meeting in Wiesbaden this January to discuss latest developments.

The jailed paedophile, 45, could face trial for three-year-old Maddie’s abduction and "no body" murder by September.

He was recently charged with five unrelated sex attacks, two on children, while he languishes behind bars for the rape of an American tourist in the same Algarve resort of Praia da Luz Maddie vanished from.

The youngster was just nine days short of celebrating her fourth birthday when she was snatched.

She had been left sleeping alone with her younger twin siblings while her parents were dining in a nearby tapas restaurant with their seven pals.

Brueckner has repeatedly protested his innocence, vehemently denying any involvement in Maddie’s abduction.

He was made an official “arguido" by Portuguese Police after lead German authorities sensationally named him as a prime suspect in June 2020.

Ktye
3d ago

I understand their will to not give up on her being alive and I commend their beautiful commitment to her. This was a very painful loss for them and I think the entire world also felt their loss as I think the loss of Jon Benet Ramsey was also felt. No matter where this beautiful little lady is, I hope her parents, someday, get the answers they need to know and the peace of mind they deserve.

steve hasegawa
3d ago

As a parent I would look for my daughter till the day I die. Such a tragedy 😥😥

