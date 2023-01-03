ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the ‘time-warp’ 1970s motorhome with avocado bathroom suite, wood panelling and matching snowmobiles

By Rory White
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jSpT_0k1qdHTH00

THE world's most 1970s motorhome has gone up for sale with an avocado bathroom suite and wood panelling.

The 1972 Ford C-750 Camelot Cruiser is up for auction with Bring a Trailer and the bidding is currently at $120,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrnQx_0k1qdHTH00
This might be the most 1970s motorhome in the world, and it's for sale Credit: Bring A Trailer

The 1970s are famous for distinct design trends and they're found everywhere on this amazing motorhome.

It starts on the outside, with a head-turning two-tone green paint job with gold coach lines and lettering.

But it's inside the Camelot Cruiser that will make you feel like you're stepping back in time.

There's wood panelling everywhere, yellow curtains, velvet furnishings and patterned tiling.

It carries on in the bathroom, where you'll find an avocado-coloured sink and toilet, patterned wallpaper and a cream shower.

Much of the interior is also covered in a fetching green deep-pile carpet.

It's not short on luxury, though; the shower is a walk-in job, the kitchen is like the one you'd find in a house and there's a proper double bed too.

But perhaps the most amazing thing hidden away is a pair of matching snowmobiles.

They're stored in a garage area at the base of the trailer and are painted in the same two-tone green as the motorhome itself.

Apparently, the truck and trailer started life separately but were fitted out and painted by Edler & Company of Skokie, Illinois.

The motorhome is up for sale in Florida and the hammer falls later today, so be quick if you fancy it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNnsx_0k1qdHTH00
Inside you'll find wood panelling and yellow curtains Credit: Bring A Trailer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgtvT_0k1qdHTH00
There's also an avocado bathroom suite with patterned wallpaper Credit: Bring A Trailer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UU9lU_0k1qdHTH00
It even comes with two snowmobiles in matching two-tone green paint Credit: BRING A TRAILER

Comments / 8

