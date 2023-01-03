ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing procession of supercars worth £10m turns road into ‘Fast and Furious’ as lavish wedding fills street

By Jon Rogers
 3 days ago

A MOUTHWATERING procession of supercars worth a cool £10million managed to turn a road into a scene that could have been from the Fast & Furious.

Some 20 supercars and another 10 Rolls Royces gathered in St Oswalds Road in Small Heath, Birmingham, on December 31 after friends of Kasim Ali and his bride-to-be Natasha met up ahead of their wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvUkx_0k1qdDwN00
The supercars included Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens as well as 10 Rolls Royces Credit: BPM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fzkC_0k1qdDwN00
The supercars lined up on a Birmingham street ahead of the wedding Credit: BPM

They gathered by the couple’s home before making the two-mile journey to the Grand Botanical Suite in Bordesley, Digbeth, for the wedding.

The cars were hired by friends who each picked their favourites.

Friend of the groom, Kad, from Birmingham Car Hire Ltd, who helped organise the car meet-up, likened it to a “scene from Fast & Furious”.

Kad sourced cars from near and far to make his friend’s wedding a spectacular show.

The 30-year-old, who was also a wedding guest, said: “The wedding was one of my friends'. And we organised loads of supercars.

“All Kasim’s friends approached us and wanted to hire different cars for the wedding.

“They wanted it to be a supercar showdown. They were sourced from all over the country and brought down to Birmingham.

“One company couldn’t organise the amount needed. Each car had an individual spec.

“There were 20 supercars and ten Rolls Royces. There were more than £10million worth in total.

“We had them all lined up in Floodgate Street. Usually we might hire four at most. But this was a scene from Fast & Furious. It didn’t feel like we were in Birmingham.”

The cars included Lamborghini Huracans, Aventadors and Urus, Ferrari 488 Spiders and Pistas, McLaren 720s, one with 1,100 brake horsepower, and a Range Rover SVR.

The Rolls Royces included six Phantoms and four Ghosts, and there were also two Mercedes, an SLS gullwing and an E63 S.

And to round it off two Audi R8 Spyders.

The groom drove a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ worth a cool £350,000.

Normally the cars are hired for 24 hours. This time the wedding guests picked them up in the morning to use and then returned them just after midnight so they could be safely secured for the night.

Sadly though, the scenes in Brum will not feature in action film series Fast & Furious, which will see its tenth edition released later this year.

Kad wanted to thank Xlnc Hire, Fitzrovia Car Hire, AET in Wolverhampton and MSL Performance in Birmingham for helping him to source the supercar spectacular, with the wedding topped off with fireworks as the new year was rung in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2RgJ_0k1qdDwN00
The entire collection of cars was worth around £10m Credit: BPM

