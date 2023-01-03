Read full article on original website
Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett
LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
Eastern Kansas woman sentenced, must pay $500k for mistreatment of elder
A Fort Scott, Kansas, woman was sentenced by a judge after pleading no contest to a mistreatment of an elder person charge.
Pittsburg crash damages signal – drivers beware
PITTSBURG, Kans.— A traffic crash today (1/04) at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street damaged a traffic signal. The intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all directions while crews work to restore the signal lights. The City of Pittsburg released a statement...
Pittsburg Police: Broadway partially closed due to accident Thursday morning
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - Broadway Street in Pittsburg is partially closed Thursday morning due to an accident involving power lines. Pittsburg Police posted to its Facebook page that Broadway is closed from Ford to Carlton. A photo posted by the department shows a semi-truck under power lines at Cleveland and...
Missouri woman dead, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash
GREENE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Greene County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer M. Hood, 30, Carl Junction, was northbound on U.S. 65 one mile north of Springfield. The driver failed to negotiate a curve....
Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover
An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
Oklahoma pair arrested in Missouri drug bust
Two Oklahomans are in hot water after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Missouri.
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
Kansas City Southern hosts hiring event in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Kansas City Sothern today hosted a hiring event at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Pittsburg. Officials with the company say they are trying to fill a number of conductor positions. Watch KOAM & Fox 14 Evening news tp se the full story or check back...
Portion of Broadway reopens after brief closure
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Officials say Broadway has been reopened in Pittsburg. On Thursday, January 5, a traffic accident at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street in Pittsburg resulted in a damaged traffic signal. Officials say the intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all...
Dozens of dogs sent out of state after Mayes County puppy mill rescue
Dozens of dogs are headed to animal shelters across the country after the Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) rescued them from a puppy mill situation in Mayes County.
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
Cowskin Fire battle commercial structure fire with 5 mutual aid departments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Reports about 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning January 5, 2023, alerted Cowskin Fire Dept to a Commercial Structure Fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled fire and extension for an extended period of time through the early morning. They were assisted...
Kansas runaway found in trunk of stolen car – Pittsburg teen arrested
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl. Two days after Christmas Pittsburg Police took a report of a stolen...
