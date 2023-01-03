ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, KS

koamnewsnow.com

Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett

LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
MONETT, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg crash damages signal – drivers beware

PITTSBURG, Kans.— A traffic crash today (1/04) at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street damaged a traffic signal. The intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all directions while crews work to restore the signal lights. The City of Pittsburg released a statement...
PITTSBURG, KS
kggfradio.com

Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover

An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam

JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
GROVE, OK
kggfradio.com

Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest

A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas City Southern hosts hiring event in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Kansas City Sothern today hosted a hiring event at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Pittsburg. Officials with the company say they are trying to fill a number of conductor positions. Watch KOAM & Fox 14 Evening news tp se the full story or check back...
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Portion of Broadway reopens after brief closure

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Officials say Broadway has been reopened in Pittsburg. On Thursday, January 5, a traffic accident at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street in Pittsburg resulted in a damaged traffic signal. Officials say the intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield

UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

