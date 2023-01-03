Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Baby Switch for Sally and Teriah
'The Young and the Restless' may be heading for another baby switch storyline involving Sally Spectra, Tessa Porter, and Mariah Copeland.
Sarah Polley Has Public Reunion With ‘Adventures of Baron Munchausen’ Co-Star Eric Idle Three Decades After On-Set Trauma
Sarah Polley’s Women Talking features a large ensemble of accomplished and award-winning actresses so it would not have been a surprise to see one (or several) take the stage Thursday at the Palm Springs Film Awards, where Polley was honored with a director of the year prize. But instead it was Eric Idle, the Monty Python star who presented Polley with her award. His appearance was especially profound for Polley as it provided a public reunion for the two co-stars from Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures of Baron Munchausen. “About 34 years ago, I was on the set of a movie in...
'Living, breathing miracle' Al Roker returns to 'Today' after 'hardest' hospitalization
Al Roker was away from 'Today' for two months after receiving treatments for a serious blood clot issue. 'I lost half my blood,' Roker shared during his return.
Everything We Know About ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser’s Kids
Did you know 'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser has three kids? Here's everything you need to know about his family.
The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Dec. 31-Jan. 6)
"The feminine urge to open a bookstore that is also a coffee shop and bakery and a flower shop"
Comments / 0