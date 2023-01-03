Sarah Polley’s Women Talking features a large ensemble of accomplished and award-winning actresses so it would not have been a surprise to see one (or several) take the stage Thursday at the Palm Springs Film Awards, where Polley was honored with a director of the year prize. But instead it was Eric Idle, the Monty Python star who presented Polley with her award. His appearance was especially profound for Polley as it provided a public reunion for the two co-stars from Terry Gilliam’s The Adventures of Baron Munchausen. “About 34 years ago, I was on the set of a movie in...

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 5 MINUTES AGO