McKnight's
As Medicare Advantage threats mount, providers seek better partners: 2023 Outlook Survey
(Fourth and final in a series on providers’ attitudes and concerns about operating conditions in 2023.) More skilled nursing providers are embracing Institutional Special Needs Plans by joining existing programs or creating their own as enrollment in other Medicare Advantage plans threatens to surpass half of all Medicare beneficiaries in 2023.
McKnight's
CMS targeting nursing homes with low booster shot rates
Big brother is keeping an eye on long-term care operators, and this time in a good way, federal regulators said Thursday on a call with nursing home stakeholders. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is routinely monitoring COVID-19 vaccine reporting, and offering on-site clinics and more resources to low-performing facilities, officials said.
McKnight's
Peer messaging tool tackles workplace behavior, shows success in nurse study
A tool that uses peer messaging to address disrespectful behavior in the workplace can be successfully applied in the nursing workforce, a new study has found. The tool, called the Co-Worker Observation System (CORS), allows behavior to be anonymously reported and addressed by a trained peer, without involving nursing leadership or human resources unless necessary. CORS data collected over 10 years shows that most people listen to peer criticism and self-correct, said the developers, from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
