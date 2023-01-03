A tool that uses peer messaging to address disrespectful behavior in the workplace can be successfully applied in the nursing workforce, a new study has found. The tool, called the Co-Worker Observation System (CORS), allows behavior to be anonymously reported and addressed by a trained peer, without involving nursing leadership or human resources unless necessary. CORS data collected over 10 years shows that most people listen to peer criticism and self-correct, said the developers, from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO