Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
House Republicans Elect McCarthy Speaker After 15 Embarrassing Trys

WASHINGTON D.C. – The battle to confirm Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House Speaker is finally over and the groundwork has been laid for the 118th Congress. But the multiday, historically long process laid bare the divisions and potential issues McCarthy and House Republicans face as they seek to pass legislation, launch investigations and get reelected in two years.
Congressman Pfluger on Speaker Election: 'Let's Get to Work'

WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressman August Pfluger of San Angelo issued the following statement Saturday morning following the battle to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. "I write to provide an update on the election for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. The election concluded early Saturday morning as Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the 118th Congress.
