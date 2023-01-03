Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
House Republicans Elect McCarthy Speaker After 15 Embarrassing Trys
WASHINGTON D.C. – The battle to confirm Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House Speaker is finally over and the groundwork has been laid for the 118th Congress. But the multiday, historically long process laid bare the divisions and potential issues McCarthy and House Republicans face as they seek to pass legislation, launch investigations and get reelected in two years.
San Angelo LIVE!
Congressman Pfluger on Speaker Election: 'Let's Get to Work'
WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressman August Pfluger of San Angelo issued the following statement Saturday morning following the battle to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. "I write to provide an update on the election for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. The election concluded early Saturday morning as Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the 118th Congress.
San Angelo LIVE!
Jan. 6 Aftermath – Democrats & the Liberal Media Still Attack All Republicans as 'Threats to Democracy'
SAN ANGELO – Every major liberal national news outlet on Jan. 6, 2023 has a story about how all Republicans are insurrectionists and are threats to Democracy after the Trump Rally-turned-march-turned-Capitol Breach in 2020 is now and forever labeled an 'insurrection' and 'attack on Democracy.'. CNN found the most...
