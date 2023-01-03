ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Legge's Thoughts: Georgia Winning it the National Title Was No Surprise at All

LOS ANGELES - The rain was spitting on the field during the second half of the Georgia Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over No. 3 TCU. It is hard to believe a building with a roof over it would have rain inside. Perhaps not as hard to believe that Stetson Bennett, a forgotten about walk-on Junior College transfer, would lead a program that went 41 years without a national title to two in a row.
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Schedule National Championship Parade

LOS ANGELES - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are set to have another parade - this time on Saturday in Athens. The parade is set to start at 12:30 PM and follow Lumpkin Street from near the football faculty to Sanford Stadium. Dawg Walk is set to begin at 1 PM. There is a program inside Sanford Stadium at 2 PM.
