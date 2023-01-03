LOS ANGELES - The rain was spitting on the field during the second half of the Georgia Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over No. 3 TCU. It is hard to believe a building with a roof over it would have rain inside. Perhaps not as hard to believe that Stetson Bennett, a forgotten about walk-on Junior College transfer, would lead a program that went 41 years without a national title to two in a row.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO