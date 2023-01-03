Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
rejournals.com
Bernard Financial Group closes $29 million loan for multifamily project in Michigan
Bernard Financial Group arranged a $29.2 million multifamily construction loan for 200 residential units in Troy, Michigan. The loan was originated by Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of Bernard Financial.
Westland’s Eloise Asylum to be transformed into hotel, restaurant with $4M renovation
Eloise Asylum, Metro Detroit’s former psychiatric hospital-turned-haunted attraction, is once again undergoing major changes. The historic Westland property will be transformed into a hotel and restaurant in a $4 million renovation project.
Firefighters battling blaze at former Buena Vista Welcome Inn that’s set for demolition
BUENA VISTA TWP., MI-- Around 5:45 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 7, Saginaw County Central Dispatch sent a media release stating that the former Welcome Inn & Suites, 3245 E. Holland, in Buena Vista Township was on fire, resulting in the closure of Holland Ave. No indication has been made as...
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Edgewater Park, the Amusement Park That Disappeared: Detroit, Michigan, 1927-1981
Driving by the area of Seven Mile Road and Berg Road, you’ll notice a block that contains the greater Grace Conference Center and Temple. To anyone born after 1980, you’d never know there used to be one of Detroit’s most popular amusement parks on that very spot.
Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Saginaw
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
Davison Residents Want More Info on New Bar That’s Opening Soon
There are a lot of questions (and rumors) surrounding a new restaurant/bar that will be opening soon in Davison. Stix Restaurant & Bar recently shared a photo on the Davison Community Facebook Group that is creating quite a buzz. The photo shows a billboard with their logo along with the words, "Coming Soon to Davison."
WNEM
Police investigate body found in Saginaw river
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Two year anniversary of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Congressman Dan Kildee recounts his experiences at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 on the two...
Detroit News
Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland
In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet and savory ‘wafflewiches’ from KG’s Bistro
BAY CITY, MI — Sweet and savory “wafflewiches” from KG’s Bistro, a new eatery in Essexville, are a big hit with the lunch crowd. KG’s Bistro opened in December at 1480 W. Center Road, next door to Excited Goat Coffee Co., serving sandwiches, salads, soup and its signature wafflewiches. Kyle Hanley, who owns the new restaurant with his wife, Monica Hanley, said they opened to a crowd, and customers love the made-to-order waffle sandwiches.
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in Michigan
A unique new restaurant serving up "Wafflewiches" - a delicious combination of waffles with sweet and savory add-ons - just opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. KG's Bistro! is a new restaurant that recently opened in Essexville, Michigan, and it's already getting rave reviews from local patrons due to its delicious comfort food dishes, including their signature "Wafflewiches."
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Bottled water dries up in Flint as water crisis fallout continues in new year
FLINT, MI -- More than eight years after the Flint water crisis was triggered, bottled water distribution has ended at help centers in Flint while the fallout from the man-made emergency continues into 2023. Here’s the most recent information on criminal and civil court cases tied to the water crisis,...
WILX-TV
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
WNEM
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
Yes, the Lafayette Street Bridge is closed. No, it is not a conspiracy, says MDOT
BAY CITY, MI - The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is now closed to traffic for a repair project. But officials want people to know that the closure is not a part of a grand scheme to get drivers to use toll bridges. The Lafayette Street Bridge closed this...
Lane closures coming to Bay City’s Independence Bridge
BAY CITY, MI - The Liberty Bridge is back open to traffic. But work is now set to start on the neighboring Independence Bridge. Bay City Bridge Partners is planning to start repairing the bridge’s expansion joints on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to an alert from Bay City. The work will focus on the joints in the northbound lanes of the bridge.
Comments / 0