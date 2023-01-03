ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Police investigate body found in Saginaw river

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Two year anniversary of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Congressman Dan Kildee recounts his experiences at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 on the two...
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland

In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet and savory ‘wafflewiches’ from KG’s Bistro

BAY CITY, MI — Sweet and savory “wafflewiches” from KG’s Bistro, a new eatery in Essexville, are a big hit with the lunch crowd. KG’s Bistro opened in December at 1480 W. Center Road, next door to Excited Goat Coffee Co., serving sandwiches, salads, soup and its signature wafflewiches. Kyle Hanley, who owns the new restaurant with his wife, Monica Hanley, said they opened to a crowd, and customers love the made-to-order waffle sandwiches.
ESSEXVILLE, MI
Kristen Walters

Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in Michigan

A unique new restaurant serving up "Wafflewiches" - a delicious combination of waffles with sweet and savory add-ons - just opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. KG's Bistro! is a new restaurant that recently opened in Essexville, Michigan, and it's already getting rave reviews from local patrons due to its delicious comfort food dishes, including their signature "Wafflewiches."
ESSEXVILLE, MI
My Magic GR

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Lane closures coming to Bay City’s Independence Bridge

BAY CITY, MI - The Liberty Bridge is back open to traffic. But work is now set to start on the neighboring Independence Bridge. Bay City Bridge Partners is planning to start repairing the bridge’s expansion joints on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to an alert from Bay City. The work will focus on the joints in the northbound lanes of the bridge.
BAY CITY, MI

Community Policy