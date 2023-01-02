Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
NASDAQ
BlackRock (BLK) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
BlackRock (BLK) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
ASX or NVMI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Electronics - Semiconductors stocks have likely encountered both ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) and Nova Ltd. (NVMI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Invest in Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock
Cboe Global Markets’ CBOE optimistic medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, solid capital position, effective capital deployment along with favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. CBOE has a decent track record of beating earnings estimates in three of...
NASDAQ
CRS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.86, changing hands as low as $35.72 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Buy Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Now
Cardinal Health Inc. CAH is well-poised for growth, given a diversified product portfolio, acquisition-driven strategy and a robust pharmaceutical segment. However, margin contraction remains a concern. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 45.6% in the past six months compared with the industry's increase of 5.5%. The...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
NASDAQ
DON Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.68, changing hands as high as $41.81 per share. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) made its debut on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
NASDAQ
Gelesis Stock Gets An 87% Boost On Activist Campaign From KLP Enterprises (SSD2 LLC)
Weight loss biotech Gelesis (US:GLS) led US equity markets on Tuesday, rising 87% higher and closing with a 52 cent share price on news of a new joint activist campaign from holders SSD2 LLC (BomsMaster LLC) and KLP Enterprises LLC. Fintel reports that SSD2 LLC has filed a 13D form...
NASDAQ
How I'd Invest $10,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch
I would start by creating a list of stocks to buy, like the one I have included in this video -- an excellent group of stocks including the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). The video also presents a strategy for how and when to buy these stocks to reduce the risk of buying at higher prices.
NASDAQ
Airline Stock Roundup: GOL Unveils 2023 View, RYAAY Boosts FY23 Outlook
In the past week, European carrier Ryanair Holdings RYAAY lifted its profit after tax view for fiscal 2023 (ending Mar 31, 2023), owing to upbeat traffic in the Christmas season. Latin American carrier, Gol Linhas GOL expects net revenues to be around R$20 billion for 2023, higher than the 2022 expectation of R$15.2 billion.
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 4th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Aveanna Healthcare AVAH is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 75.0% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of StoneCo, Upstart, and Lemonade Are Falling Today
Shares of several tech and fintech stocks dropped to start the new year as investors continued to speculate about the orbit of inflation and interest rates. Shares of the Brazilian e-commerce and payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded roughly 8.7% lower as of 2 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of...
NASDAQ
Signet (SIG) Rallies 21.4% in Past Six Months: Here's Why
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG seems a promising pick, thanks to steady growth in its e-commerce business and advancements made with respect to the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Sturdy gains from growth initiatives like unique banner value propositions, innovation, marketing efforts and advanced connected-commerce capabilities are added positives. Shares of this jewelry retailer have appreciated 21.4% in the past six months against the industry’s 9.3% decline. Let’s delve deeper.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 4th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:. United Therapeutics UTHR: This company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
