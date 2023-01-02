Read full article on original website
City of Tallahassee warns of utility scam
The city of Tallahassee sent out an alert about a utility scam. The city said in a statement Tuesday that it will not contact utility customers demanding immediate payment.
Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch files for re-election
Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch filed for re-election to the Leon County Commission, District 4 Seat, on Tuesday.
floridapolitics.com
Glenn Beck loans Bible to Ron DeSantis for second inauguration
The Blaze website trumpeted the Governor's borrowing of Beck's holy book. Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in Tallahassee, and a conservative firebrand’s holy book was central to the proceedings. Commentator Glenn Beck trumpeted the “exclusive” on his Blaze website, noting that the so-called “Bible of the Revolution,”...
WCTV
‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Tallahassee business...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Former Full Sail student accused of threatening mass shooting at FSU
ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge determined Wednesday that a former Full Sail University student is too much of a danger to the community to allow him out of custody. FBI investigators said Sean Albert, 19, was arrested after he posted a threat online about a mass shooting of gay people at Florida State University.
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
ecbpublishing.com
New fence regulations called excessive
The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
Tallahassee Urban League, Geneva's Garden Food Pantry seek donations
Geneva's Garden Food pantry is calling on the community for volunteers and donations of non-perishable food items for its annual food drive in collaboration with Tallahassee Urban League.
ecbpublishing.com
Capital City Bank says a fond farewell to employee of 42 years
On Thursday, Dec. 29, associates of Capital City Bank hosted a farewell party in honor of Geri Ann Driggers, who is retiring after a long and enjoyable career with the company. Driggers has spent the last 42 years working for Capital City Bank, and retired from the position of Assistant Vice President and Community Banker/loan officer. During the retirement party, Driggers was greeted by family, friends, current and former co-workers, and clients that she has served over the years. One client even drove over two hours just to come and see her, wishing her warm wishes for the chapters of life that lie ahead.
ecbpublishing.com
Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?
A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
wtxl.com
Storms arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of patchy fog are reducing visibility across our area Tuesday morning. Fog mixes out early, but clouds will fill in overhead. Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around through Tuesday afternoon. Rain and storms move in from the west during afternoon...
Local shop owner turns slur written outside shop into opportunity for positivity
Obsessions Gifts owner Betty Proctor is hoping to spread positivity after someone wrote a racial slur outside of her store in railroad square.
