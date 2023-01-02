ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

floridapolitics.com

Glenn Beck loans Bible to Ron DeSantis for second inauguration

The Blaze website trumpeted the Governor's borrowing of Beck's holy book. Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in Tallahassee, and a conservative firebrand’s holy book was central to the proceedings. Commentator Glenn Beck trumpeted the “exclusive” on his Blaze website, noting that the so-called “Bible of the Revolution,”...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former Full Sail student accused of threatening mass shooting at FSU

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge determined Wednesday that a former Full Sail University student is too much of a danger to the community to allow him out of custody. FBI investigators said Sean Albert, 19, was arrested after he posted a threat online about a mass shooting of gay people at Florida State University.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

New fence regulations called excessive

The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
MONTICELLO, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Capital City Bank says a fond farewell to employee of 42 years

On Thursday, Dec. 29, associates of Capital City Bank hosted a farewell party in honor of Geri Ann Driggers, who is retiring after a long and enjoyable career with the company. Driggers has spent the last 42 years working for Capital City Bank, and retired from the position of Assistant Vice President and Community Banker/loan officer. During the retirement party, Driggers was greeted by family, friends, current and former co-workers, and clients that she has served over the years. One client even drove over two hours just to come and see her, wishing her warm wishes for the chapters of life that lie ahead.
MONTICELLO, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Is the DOT Turning Monticello into a self-inflicted speed trap?

A speed trap is a road that has the speed limit set below the safe speed of the road. Local politicians without integrity literally capitalize on this by using law enforcement to ticket drivers that are not endangering anyone. An example of this was Waldo here in Florida. From 1995 to about 2018, it had the dubious distinction of beaing a speed trap, and this ultimately hurt the economic development of the town since motorists avoided it. I know about speeding tickets, since I spent 18 of my 23 years on the highway patrol in traffic, traffic homicide, and supervision of both.
MONTICELLO, FL
wtxl.com

Storms arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of patchy fog are reducing visibility across our area Tuesday morning. Fog mixes out early, but clouds will fill in overhead. Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around through Tuesday afternoon. Rain and storms move in from the west during afternoon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

