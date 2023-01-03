Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
3 more Republican Kentucky governor candidates officially file
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three more Republican candidates for governor filed their official paperwork in Frankfort on Thursday. The official filing is often an early campaign publicity event. Among those who filed Thursday was Kelly Craft, former President Donald Trump's United Nations ambassador. "I have been on my kitchen table...
Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Calls On Lawmakers To Pass Medical Marijuana Legalization ‘This Session’ In Annual Speech
The governor of Kentucky used his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday to call on the legislature to legalize medical marijuana “this session,” saying that it’s an essential reform for the state to make sure it is “treating people right.”. “Far too many Kentuckians are...
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
WUKY
Kentucky's fortunes are looking up, but the governor's State of the Commonwealth address highlighted differing opinions on why
The address to a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate came in two parts – a look back at the daunting challenges the state has faced from the pandemic to unprecedented natural disasters, followed by an enthusiastic preview of what Beshear described as the potential to usher in a “new era of prosperity.”
Kentucky speaker says lawmakers should 'pump the breaks' during short session
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday to begin the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said he expects a busy first week for the state House of Representatives. Osborne told reporters House leaders anticipate passing three bills by Friday. House Bill 1, sponsored by state Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, would officially reduce Kentucky’s personal income tax to 4.5% from 5% for this year, and it would also cut the rate to 4% in 2024. ...
14news.com
‘Lofton’s Law’ introduced in Ky. State Senate
Eric Deters throws hat in the ring for Kentucky governor
He describes himself as a Republican with Libertarian and conservative views.
wymt.com
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
kentuckytoday.com
Committee to examine case for impeachment of prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A resolution directing the appointment of a committee to determine whether there is sufficient cause to institute impeachment proceedings against an elected eastern Kentucky prosecutor has been introduced in the Kentucky House. The proceedings are being considered against Ronnie Lee Goldy, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for...
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’
Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/4
President Joe Biden visited northern Kentucky on Wednesday for the major investment announcement of more than $1.6 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Project. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country. Updated: 20 hours ago. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country. Former Bills...
wymt.com
Kentucky Supreme Court rules in Gov. Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Late last week, the justices of the Kentucky Supreme Court issued their opinion in a case involving Governor Andy Beshear and the state legislature and new laws limiting his powers during emergencies. On December 29th, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected the lawsuit the Governor filed against...
WLWT 5
Youngest woman ever elected to Kentucky House of Representatives sworn into office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The youngest woman ever elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives was sworn into office on Sunday. At 25 years old, Rachel Roarx will serve the 38th House District in South Louisville. A ceremony was held at Iroquois Park on Sunday afternoon. “It is truly an...
whopam.com
Stevenson files for Kentucky AG
State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide
“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
Beshear’s executive order legalizing medical marijuana takes effect
In November, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order legalizing possession of medical cannabis, as long as a doctor signs off and the plant is legally purchased in another state. The policy took effect on Jan. 1. Under the order, Kentuckians would have to travel to states where medical cannabis...
wymt.com
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
wkyufm.org
