State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”

