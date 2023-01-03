Read full article on original website
A Chick-fil-A that paid workers with sandwiches instead of actual money was just fined by the Department of Labor
A Chick-fil-A outlet in North Carolina has run afoul of the Labor Department. A Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Carolina sparked outrage this summer by paying “volunteers” with sandwiches instead of money. Now, it’s been ordered by a federal agency to issue those workers paychecks. The Department of...
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
DC is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next.
Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
Policy action necessary on wages | POINT
No person who works 40 hours a week should need or even qualify for government support services. Unfortunately, that is our current reality. Of the millions of Americans who rely on the most basic services to maintain essential human needs, a vast majority were found to have full-time employment. A study done by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that “the 12 million wage-earning adults (ages 19 to 64) enrolled in Medicaid — a joint federal-state program that finances health care for low-income individuals — and the 9 million wage-earning adults in households receiving food assistance from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) shared a range of common labor characteristics. For example, approximately 70 percent of adult wage earners in both programs worked full-time hours (i.e., 35 hours or more) on a weekly basis and about one-half of them worked full-time hours annually.”
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023. Chart shows where workers can expect higher pay
As the calendar turns to a new year, about half of all states are expected to implement a higher minimum wage. Here's where hourly pay is increasing amid a push for a higher federal minimum rate. As the calendar turns to 2023, workers in more than half of all states...
The Chick-fil-A franchisee who paid workers in chicken is now being fined by the Department of Labor
The owner of a Chick-fil-A franchise who offered to pay workers in chicken was ordered by the Department of Labor to cough up money instead of meals.
What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?
The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour
In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
Crumbl Cookies locations face $58K in fines after violating child labor laws
Multiple Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $58,000 in fines for violating child labor regulations in six states, affecting 46 minor-aged workers, according to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Labor. The violations were said to have occurred at 11 franchises in six states, according to the release. Four of the locations mentioned were in Utah. A federal investigation found young employees, between the ages of...
Last year's sky-high inflation rate took a huge bite out of paychecks for American workers, but 2023 should bring some relief in the form of higher pay. Around half of U.S. states will raise their...
In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.
Michigan Minimum Wage Set to Increase January 1, 2023
On January 1, 2023, Michigan’s minimum wage will increase as follows:. Hourly employees will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour;. Minors aged 16 to 17 years of age, who receive 85% of the minimum wage, will now receive $8.59 per hour;. Tipped employees will increase from $3.75 to...
A $15 minimum wage and other new Mass. laws starting in 2023
A slate of new laws passed over the last several years in Massachusetts are taking effect now that the New Year has begun. This year sees the final step increase in Massachusetts minimum wage from a 2018 so-called “grand bargain” deal that promised a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
With the new year, minimum wage has been raised in 23 US states but not in Pennsylvania.
With the new year, minimum wage has been raised in 23 US states but not in Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, the minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, which is the federal minimum. “Working 40 hours, and at times its like living paycheck to paycheck, and you can’t afford other basic...
Crumbl Cookies, the popular bakery franchise, violated child labor laws in 6 states
Crumbl Cookies, the franchise of bakeries known for its rotating menu of fun flavored cookies, is under fire for violating child labor laws in six states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The department's Wage and Hour Division found violations affecting 46 minor workers at 11 franchises located in...
