mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
drugstorenews.com

Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states

As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
The Baltimore Sun

DC is raising its minimum wage for tipped workers. This group wants Maryland to be next.

Proponents for setting a higher minimum wage for workers who earn tips, such as bartenders and restaurant servers, have their sights set on Maryland, after a successful push this year to phase out the tipped minimum wage in Washington, D.C., which is now less than a third of the District’s non-tipped minimum wage. Representatives of One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the ...
coloradopolitics.com

Policy action necessary on wages | POINT

No person who works 40 hours a week should need or even qualify for government support services. Unfortunately, that is our current reality. Of the millions of Americans who rely on the most basic services to maintain essential human needs, a vast majority were found to have full-time employment. A study done by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that “the 12 million wage-earning adults (ages 19 to 64) enrolled in Medicaid — a joint federal-state program that finances health care for low-income individuals — and the 9 million wage-earning adults in households receiving food assistance from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) shared a range of common labor characteristics. For example, approximately 70 percent of adult wage earners in both programs worked full-time hours (i.e., 35 hours or more) on a weekly basis and about one-half of them worked full-time hours annually.”
CNET

What's the Minimum Wage in Your State in 2023?

The minimum wage went up in 23 states at the start of 2023, with several more set to raise their base hourly pay in the months to come. Those increases, which will benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, range from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. In Washington, DC, only the minimum wage for tipped employees increased -- by 65 cents, to $6 an hour -- as part of the elimination of a tipped minimum wage in the next four years.
Money

Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States

Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
BGR.com

23 states where the minimum wage is rising on New Year’s Day

It has now been 13 years since Congress last raised the federal minimum wage. Despite recent efforts to raise it above $7.25, the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged, but many US states are taking matters into their own hands instead. According to the Economic Policy Institute, 23 states will increase their minimum wages on January 1st, 2023, which will raise the pay of more than 8 million workers across the country in the new year.
Idaho State Journal

Crumbl Cookies locations face $58K in fines after violating child labor laws

Multiple Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $58,000 in fines for violating child labor regulations in six states, affecting 46 minor-aged workers, according to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Labor. The violations were said to have occurred at 11 franchises in six states, according to the release. Four of the locations mentioned were in Utah. A federal investigation found young employees, between the ages of...
Brenna Temple

Potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.
legalexaminer.com

Michigan Minimum Wage Set to Increase January 1, 2023

On January 1, 2023, Michigan’s minimum wage will increase as follows:. Hourly employees will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour;. Minors aged 16 to 17 years of age, who receive 85% of the minimum wage, will now receive $8.59 per hour;. Tipped employees will increase from $3.75 to...
