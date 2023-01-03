No person who works 40 hours a week should need or even qualify for government support services. Unfortunately, that is our current reality. Of the millions of Americans who rely on the most basic services to maintain essential human needs, a vast majority were found to have full-time employment. A study done by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that “the 12 million wage-earning adults (ages 19 to 64) enrolled in Medicaid — a joint federal-state program that finances health care for low-income individuals — and the 9 million wage-earning adults in households receiving food assistance from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) shared a range of common labor characteristics. For example, approximately 70 percent of adult wage earners in both programs worked full-time hours (i.e., 35 hours or more) on a weekly basis and about one-half of them worked full-time hours annually.”

11 HOURS AGO