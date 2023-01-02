Wheeling, W. Va. - Since their game on December 10th against The University of Charleston, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (6-6, 4-2) has been going through a tough non-conference schedule, which included the #1 team in the country, in preparation for the second half of Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. On Wednesday, the Cardinals are beginning the sprint to the 2023 MEC playoffs when they take on #8 Glenville State with tip-off at 5:30 pm. With Wheeling being just one game behind the Pioneers for a share of the top spot in the conference, it is a high-leverage game for the Cardinals as their resolve is put to the test.

GLENVILLE, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO