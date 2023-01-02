Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Calhoun/Taylor Earn First Cardinals High Flyers of the Week of 2023
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2023 Wheeling University Athletic schedule is underway with the Men's and Women's Basketball teams leading the charge. With the restarting of games comes the first edition of the Wheeling University Athletic Cardinals High Flyers of the Week Awards for 2023. Women's Basketball's Lauren Calhoun takes home the Female High Flyer of the Week Award while Men's Basketball's Andrew Taylor earns it on the men's side.
wucardinals.com
Early Charge Not Enough as Men’s Basketball Falls to Glenville State
Glenville, W. Va. – After ending 2022 with a win, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (2-11, 0-7) began 2023 on Wednesday night when they took on Glenville State. After a strong start in the first half, the Cardinals would end up falling to the Pioneers 100-76. Three different Cardinals scored 16 points in the game, but it wasn't enough as they fell to 0-7 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play.
wucardinals.com
Four Finish in Double Figures as Women’s Basketball Falls to Glenville State
Glenville, W. Va. – The last time the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (6-7, 4-3) met Glenville State was in the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Quarterfinals when they fell 105-45. The Cardinals were looking for some revenge on Wednesday night when they made their first trip to Glenville, West Virginia this season. It was a hard fought battle for the Cardinals, but in the end they fell to the Pioneers 84-64 to drop to 4-3 in conference play.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Basketball Leaps Back into MEC Play vs. #8 Glenville State
Wheeling, W. Va. - Since their game on December 10th against The University of Charleston, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (6-6, 4-2) has been going through a tough non-conference schedule, which included the #1 team in the country, in preparation for the second half of Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. On Wednesday, the Cardinals are beginning the sprint to the 2023 MEC playoffs when they take on #8 Glenville State with tip-off at 5:30 pm. With Wheeling being just one game behind the Pioneers for a share of the top spot in the conference, it is a high-leverage game for the Cardinals as their resolve is put to the test.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Basketball Opens 2023 with MEC Battle with Glenville State
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022 portion of the schedule ended with a bang for the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (2-10, 0-6) as they picked up a big win against Franciscan. They open the 2023 portion of their schedule by diving back into Mountain East Conference (MEC) play when they hit the road to take on Glenville State on Wednesday, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM. Head Coach Chris Richardson always says that he wants his team to play their best basketball in January and February, and the Cardinals look to do just that as the sprint to the MEC tournament begins.
Comments / 0