"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
General Hospital speculation: All hell breaks loose in Port Charles because of Dex
Dex and Michael will cause trouble in Port CharlesPhoto byGH spoilers screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) came to Port Charles off the ground and running and immediately in the thick of things on General Hospital. v At the same time viewers were troubled over the lack of Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) presence because the character was never fully developed. Brando seemed to always be in the shadow of his celebrity wife Sasha Gilmore (Sophia Mattison) and her substance misuse issues and his overbearing mother Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs).
General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’
Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor. All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam
Lulu's return could affect Dante and SamPhoto byGH screenshot. Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante. General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.
‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Split Over Tabyana Ali’s Performance
Fans all have their favorites. However, the recast of Trina Robinson with actor Tabyana Ali has caused some controversy with 'General Hospital' viewers.
Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’
It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
Could Marcus Coloma's firing from General Hospital hasten the departure of Maurice Benard?
Could Maurice Benard be influenced by Marcus Coloma's situation?. Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) and Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) don't get along onscreen on General Hospital but have a strong friendship off the ABC soap and Coloma has been a guest on Benard's State of Mind blog at least twice. have done Instagrams together with Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin). Soap Central reveals that Coloma says this will not change just because he is no longer on the daytime drama. Is it possible, however, that Coloma's firing might lead to Benard making an earlier exit from GH than he had previously planned?
TMZ reveals General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy's cause of death
The soap world is in mourning after news earlier today that General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy had passed away. The news was revealed by Eddy's good friend Octavia Spencer who starred in the film The Help. Spencer said on Tuesday "The world has lost another creative angel " and at that time no cause of death was revealed.
General Hospital’s Hook Ensures That [Spoiler] Won’t Live to Ring In the New Year
The day of Britt’s birth promises to be the night of someone’s death. It was nearly 30 years ago in Reality Bites that Winona Ryder said, “Well, I can’t, uh, really define irony, but I know it when I see it.” And it sure looks like we’re about to see it, written in blood, on General Hospital, ’cause The Hook appears to be going to crash Britt’s birthday party.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
GH Recap For January 3: Esme Lives, But Her Mother Tries To Kill Again
The GH recap for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, features Esme Prince surviving another flip from the parapet while her mother, Heather Webber, is revealed as The Hook. In this episode, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) saves Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) from The Hook, but the night still ended well for Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) daughter. Also, Esme showed up wet and hypothermic on The Haunted Star as Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) freaked out. Carly met up with Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) as they remembered last New Year’s Eve, and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) wondered how good a cop he really is. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
Sorry, Ladies: Looks Like Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Is Newly Engaged and Off the Market!
While The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle has been dealing with one trauma after another since mom Diane returned, things are going much, much better for portrayer Michael Mealor. And we suspect the smile on his handsome face will only get bigger in the days ahead, now that he and girlfriend Sasha have gotten engaged.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Tamara Braun has unfinished business on General Hospital and might return now that she has left Days of Our Lives
Tamara BraunPhoto byMichael Fairman Channel screenshot. Soap Hub just announced that Tamara Braun has ended her run as Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives and now General Hospital viewers are wondering if she will return to the ABC soap as Dr. Kim Nero. There is a two-year-old mystery surrounding Kim that has never been explained and GH fans were left hanging In October 2020. At that time Julian Jerome (William deVry) visited Nero, his ex-girlfriend in New York shortly before he died. She was not home but a babysitter had a little boy in a stroller that she referred to as Andy.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
Bold & Beautiful Hurtles Toward a ‘Killer’ Conclusion to Sheila’s Reign of Terror
There’s only one way that this story can end. Since her comeback in the summer of 2021, Sheila has singlehandedly turned The Bold and the Beautiful into The Armed and the Dangerous. But now that Steffy and Finn know that the madwoman who nearly killed them (not to mention Li) is only missing a toe, not a pulse, the walls are closing in on public enemy No. 1.
