TMQ: Back from holiday break, discussing New Year’s weekend games, outlook on conference play moving forward

Fenway Park Hosts High School, College Hockey For 'Frozen Fenway 2023'
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — In the wake of a Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Winter Classic at Fenway, crews are not immediately tearing down the rink constructed on top of the baseball diamond. A series of high school hockey scrimmages are set to be held at the ballpark, with college hockey teams taking the ice in between schedules.
