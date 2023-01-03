Read full article on original website
Related
The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud
For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
Cabin Fever Setting In? Book a $39 Sun Country Flight Out of Here
Is it starting to feel like the walls are closing in around you? Get out of Minnesota with a cheap flight from Sun Country Airlines. I get their promotional emails and even if I don't have the time or money to go on vacation right now, it's still fun to daydream about taking a trip.
Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?
We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
Seen These Pretty Ice Lights Around Minnesota? Here’s How to Make Them
The twinkling lights have begun coming down or at least some of the decorations that scream Christmas. We are in the New Year and there are arguments all over on when the appropriate time to take down the tree, decorations and lights. But there isn't really a right answer, it's a matter of opinion, right?
Impressive Snow Totals in St. Cloud for the Week, Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An impressive two-day snow total for St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 13.8 inches of snow this week. We average 8.9 inches of snow in St. Cloud for the entire month of January, and we've already blown well past that in just the first five days of the month.
Dealing With A MN Winter. It’s All About Your Mental Attitude
As we become adjusted to the massive piles of snow we recently received from Mother Nature, we know it's only a matter of time before she digs into her bag of tricks and pulls out those frigid temps. It can really have an effect on one's mood and mental attitude.
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Minnesota’s Famous ‘Igloo’ Ice Bar Open For The 2023 Winter Season
While the igloo ice bar on Lake of the Woods has become a tradition on the Northern Minnesota lake, it has caught the eye of more fans in recent years as Instagrammers, bloggers, and others have caught wind of - and shared - the quirky borderland attraction. If you aren't...
Dear Saint Cloud Minnesota Postman, I’m So Sorry…
Mother Nature. She's the boss. I'm not sure if there is anything that gets me down as much as being unable to keep up with snow removal. During the last couple of snowstorms, I've been able to dig out my mailbox, so I've probably only missed getting mail this year a couple of times. I try to be courteous and dig them a nice path. My son Drew even went outside after my attempts and cleared them an 'extra nice' spot through the thick hard snow, to try to make their job a little bit easier....and then...this happened.
CentraCare Lists Top Baby Names in 2022
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If you welcomed Oliver or Evelyn to your family last year, you’re not alone. CentraCare has released a list of the most popular baby names at its hospitals in 2022. Over 4,000 babies were delivered at the eight hospitals in the Centracare system. Most...
Is it Weird or No? Every Minnesota Winter I find One Activity Oddly Satisfying!
Weather. It is often the topic of discussion for Minnesotans and it really has been this winter with the amount of white stuff we've gotten so far. Just this week alone, over a couple of days we got 13.8 inches and we haven't even hit the middle of the season yet. So hold on everyone, this could be a bumpy ride.
A Look Back at St. Cloud Weather for 2022
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has released its 2022 Climate Summary for St. Cloud. They say we had an average temperature of 42.6 degrees for the year. The normal average temperature for us is 42.9 degrees. So, pretty much spot on. While some parts of our...
KCRG.com
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some detours. They were on a flight headed to Minneapolis, but the winter weather caused the flight to be diverted to Des Moines for the night.
Nordic Ski Club Thrilled With All the Early Season Snow
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Cross country skiers are ecstatic with all the snow we've had over the past several weeks. So far for the season, St. Cloud is now up to 34.5 inches of snow, which is 16.5 inches above normal. The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota is...
Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
What Are the Odds Minnesota Experiences a Polar Vortex This Winter?
We might already have over 40 inches of snow, but winter is just starting. We had some brutally cold temperatures already in December of 2022, and luckily January is off to a mild start (at least temperature-wise.) In years past mid-late January has brought us long stretches of bitter cold, below-zero temperatures. And February hasn't been much better.
Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?
Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers. #5. An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter...
Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023. -- Albany Area (e-learning) -- Catholic Community Schools (closed) -- Eden Valley-Watkins (e-learning) -- Foley (e-learning) -- Holdingford (e-learning) -- Kimball Area (e-learning) -- Milaca (e-learning) -- Paynesville (closed) -- Princeton (e-learning) No Tiger Club. --...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0