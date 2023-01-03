ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

WR Deebo Samuel, RB Elijah Mitchell will practice ahead of season finale

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqDUG_0k1qOwy700

The 49ers could be getting reinforcements on offense for their season finale against the Cardinals.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday said wide receiver Deebo Samuel will continue practicing in Week 18 after getting two limited sessions in ahead of Week 17. Running back Elijah Mitchell will also have his practice window opened and return to the field after his second IR stint of the year.

San Francisco has not officially opened Mitchell’s 21-day practice window. They’ll need to do so before he’s allowed to practice. Once he’s officially activated it will end the seasons of everyone else on IR since Mitchell would be the eighth player to return from the injured list – the maximum amount allowed by the NFL. Samuel did not go on IR after suffering his knee and ankle injuries against the Buccaneers in Week 14.

Whether either one or both play in the 49ers’ Week 18 matchup against the Cardinals remains to be seen. Shanahan said no decisions will be made on that front until the end of the week.

“I know they definitely could help us win, that’s for sure, but if they’re 100% and completely healthy and going and they look great in practice, I’d like to talk to both of them about it too, see where they are and how confident they are,” Shanahan said. “I’ll definitely talk to the doctors, but usually once they let them come out to practice, it’s pretty good and we just have to see how they’re moving and how they feel through it all. I know it’s supposed to rain a bunch this week, so we’ll see how much full speed stuff we can get in, but yeah, I’d love to get those guys out there. I just want to make sure that’s going to only help us and them and not hurt us.”

The decision to bring Samuel and/or Mitchell back won’t be an easy one. San Francisco clinches the No. 2 seed with a win, and could lift themselves to the No. 1 seed with a win and an Eagles loss. While seeding is important, they can’t fall lower than the No. 3 with a loss, and resting Samuel and Mitchell could ensure both are healthy for the first round of the playoffs.

The 49ers have had success without Mitchell and Samuel the last few weeks, and the emergence of RBs Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price could help buoy the backfield without Mitchell for another week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
DALLAS, TX
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
TENNESSEE STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools

Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado, and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shannon Sharpe was rudely interrupted by Skip Bayless during heartfelt speech about Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s show, with the world speculating as to the Hall of Famer’s absence. Was it due to a protest over Skip Bayless’s awful tweet after Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday night? That’s what viewers wondered, and on Wednesday, they got an answer from Sharpe himself.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To The Viral Tulane Fan

During the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon, a nervous Tulane fan went viral with just 38 seconds remaining. The fan who went viral was frantically biting her nails as Tulane trailed 45-39 to USC. A few moments later, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown to beat USC and win the Cotton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia LB enters 2023 NFL draft

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jaden Hunter has entered the 2023 NFL draft. Hunter has spent the past four seasons with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The former four-star recruit racked up 132 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and three forced turnovers over his four seasons at Western Kentucky. Hunter was originally a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy